Shortage of bus drivers prompts Frisco ISD to ask parents for help getting kids to school

Not having enough bus drivers is a big issue for the Frisco ISD, and district leaders are asking parents for help.

In a recent email, the Frisco ISD asked parents think about taking their own kids to school, or even carpooling due to a lack of available bus drivers.

The email says the district is down 24 bus drivers. Administrators and other staff have been asked to step up and drive but that just doesn’t seem to be cutting it.

And Frisco isn’t the only district facing driver shortages. The same issues have caused reported delays in Plano in getting kids to school and warnings of last minute cancelled routes have happened in the Garland school district.

