Highest-rated steakhouses in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in El Paso on Tripadvisor .

#20. Buffalo Wild Wings

#19. Hayashi Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

#18. Shogun Steak House

#17. Logan's Roadhouse

#16. Mesa Street Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub- Price: not available- Address: 1617 Pleasonton Rd Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX 79906- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10501 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925-7934- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: not available- Address: 1201 Airway Blvd Ste A4, El Paso, TX 79925-3647- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11865 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 3800 N Mesa St Suite D1, El Paso, TX 79902-1538

#15. Great American Steakhouse

#14. Outback Steakhouse

#13. Great American Steakhouse

#12. Great American Land & Cattle

#11. Corralito Steak House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1345 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936-7410- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11875 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1300 Airway Blvd Suite D, El Paso, TX 79925-2200- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2200 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79925-6337- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2725 N Mesa St Suite #100, El Paso, TX 79902-2540

#10. Texas Roadhouse

#9. Great American Land & Cattle

#8. Edge of Texas Steakhouse and Saloon

#7. Corralito Steak House

#6. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1613 Pleasonton Road Suite B-145, El Paso, TX 79906- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 701 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-5505- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934-3004- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5800 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79932-1307- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5030 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912

#5. Texas Roadhouse

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#2. West Texas Chophouse

#1. Cattleman's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10729 Gateway Boulevard West, El Paso, TX 79935- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5010 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912-1629- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd West, El Paso, TX 79925- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1135 Airway Blvd Suite 7B, El Paso, TX 79925- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: Indian Cliffs Ranch, El Paso, TX

