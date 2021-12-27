Highest-rated steakhouses in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in El Paso on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#20. Buffalo Wild Wings- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: not available
- Address: 1617 Pleasonton Rd Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX 79906
Tripadvisor
#19. Hayashi Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10501 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925-7934
Tripadvisor
#18. Shogun Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1201 Airway Blvd Ste A4, El Paso, TX 79925-3647
Tripadvisor
#17. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11865 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409
Tripadvisor
#16. Mesa Street Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 N Mesa St Suite D1, El Paso, TX 79902-1538
Tripadvisor
#15. Great American Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1345 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936-7410
Tripadvisor
#14. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11875 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409
Tripadvisor
#13. Great American Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Airway Blvd Suite D, El Paso, TX 79925-2200
Tripadvisor
#12. Great American Land & Cattle- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79925-6337
Tripadvisor
#11. Corralito Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2725 N Mesa St Suite #100, El Paso, TX 79902-2540
Tripadvisor
#10. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1613 Pleasonton Road Suite B-145, El Paso, TX 79906
Tripadvisor
#9. Great American Land & Cattle- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-5505
Tripadvisor
#8. Edge of Texas Steakhouse and Saloon- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934-3004
Tripadvisor
#7. Corralito Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79932-1307
Tripadvisor
#6. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5030 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912
Tripadvisor
#5. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10729 Gateway Boulevard West, El Paso, TX 79935
Tripadvisor
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5010 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912-1629
Tripadvisor
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd West, El Paso, TX 79925
Tripadvisor
#2. West Texas Chophouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1135 Airway Blvd Suite 7B, El Paso, TX 79925
Tripadvisor
#1. Cattleman's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Indian Cliffs Ranch, El Paso, TX
