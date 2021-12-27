ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Highest-rated steakhouses in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqJtV_0d1tiVVs00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in El Paso on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BXDk_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#20. Buffalo Wild Wings

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: not available

- Address: 1617 Pleasonton Rd Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX 79906
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Owbgv_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#19. Hayashi Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10501 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925-7934
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jn5Gn_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#18. Shogun Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1201 Airway Blvd Ste A4, El Paso, TX 79925-3647
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J729G_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#17. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11865 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOjqZ_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#16. Mesa Street Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 N Mesa St Suite D1, El Paso, TX 79902-1538
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjpmK_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#15. Great American Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1345 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936-7410
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeuyG_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11875 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NhRG_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#13. Great American Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Airway Blvd Suite D, El Paso, TX 79925-2200
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjydK_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#12. Great American Land & Cattle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79925-6337
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J19gP_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#11. Corralito Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2725 N Mesa St Suite #100, El Paso, TX 79902-2540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEwj8_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#10. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1613 Pleasonton Road Suite B-145, El Paso, TX 79906
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Utbtz_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#9. Great American Land & Cattle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-5505
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euo9s_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#8. Edge of Texas Steakhouse and Saloon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Wz1w_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#7. Corralito Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79932-1307
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTBdW_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#6. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5030 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37K9Op_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#5. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10729 Gateway Boulevard West, El Paso, TX 79935
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CciqB_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5010 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912-1629
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqmX5_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd West, El Paso, TX 79925
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGBnN_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#2. West Texas Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1135 Airway Blvd Suite 7B, El Paso, TX 79925
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJAln_0d1tiVVs00
Tripadvisor

#1. Cattleman's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Indian Cliffs Ranch, El Paso, TX
- Read more on Tripadvisor

