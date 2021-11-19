Gifts for your favorite golfer: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Click here to check out Chelsea’s top picks.

Is that special person in your life a golfer? Whether it’s Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, a big birthday or holiday, eBay is the best place to find the perfect golf gift. Tune in as Chelsea takes explores amazing gift options at three different budgets, including the big splurge gift she is getting for her dad for his birthday.

See all of Chelsea Pezzola’s equipment recommendations – Watch the complete series