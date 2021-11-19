Local students compete in 'Learning Olympiad'

During the annual Learning Olympiad event held at Central Christian Church recently, the 3rd and 4th grade students from Parkside Elementary School placed 2nd. Participants included: Paxton Gher, Evelyn Padgett, Sarah Ruppel and Cameron Sanders.

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Regional Office of Education (ROE) #12 has announced the results from the annual Learning Olympiad for local and area schools.

Regional Superintendent, Monte Newlin, stated the Olympiad is a friendly, structured competition providing an academic atmosphere filled with creative thinking and problem solving exercises.

The event features hands on activities, questions and challenges across the curriculum of math, science, social studies, language arts and the arts.

Schools team up with four students from each grade to compete against other schools who participate in the Olympiad.

All of the schools meet at Central Christian Church in Lawrenceville.

On Nov. 3, the first day of the event, the following 3rd and 4th grade students participated and placed in the event: 1st place, North Clay Elementary, Clara Carroll, Clayton Snell, Elsie Anderson and Lizzy Westendorf; 2nd place, Parkside Elementary, Paxton Gher, Evelyn Padgett, Sarah Ruppel and Cameron Sanders; and in 3rd place, Newton Elementary, Grant Frichtl, Alex Keller, Jaxton Judson and Cora Warfel.

The second day of the event was Nov. 4 and the 5th and 6th grade classes took their turn at competing.

The following schools and students were placed: 1st place was St. Joseph School (Olney), Easton Ochs, Mattux Hart, Korynn Snider and Mallory Kocher; 2nd place was Newton Elementary, Abby Shinn, Jorjia Reich, Brett Bower and Jackson James; and 3rd place was Full Armor Christian Academy (Olney), Vivian Schlick, Jonah Klinger, Ella Lenear and Emma Wibbenmeyer.

On Nov. 8, the following 7th and 8th grade students competed and placed: 1st place, St. Joseph, Team B (Olney), Owen Kocher, Natalie Zwilling, Carter Seaman and Emma Hefferman; tie for 2nd place was St. Joseph, Team C (Olney), Kylie Kocher, Asher Lanbird, Carter Blank and Ezna Biyok; Tie for 2nd place was also Richland County Middle School (Olney), Carsyn Ameter, Rachel Seesengood, Jereme Higginbotham and Blair Grove; and 3rd place was Jasper County Junior High (Newton), Zach Roach, Layna Marshall, Owen Schackmann and Izzy Probst.

On the final day, Nov. 9, the following high school teams placed: 1st place, Robinson High, Team F, Lucy List, Luke Hatfield, Emma Dorfmueller and Joe Quick; 2nd place, Robinson High Team G, Cody Waggoner, Cash Vito, Ella Tingley and Lauren Staller; and 3rd place Newton Community, Emma Kidwell, Mason Mulvey, Einhorn Dryden and Emily Probst.