ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Inside Fox’s Decision to Revive ‘Joe Millionaire’ — With a Twist

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAAvA_0d1tiB6a00

It’s hard to over-exaggerate just how big of a phenomenon “ Joe Millionaire ” was in 2003. Part of the early “Outlandish Age” of reality TV — particularly under the watch of then-Fox alternative boss Mike Darnell — “Joe Millionaire” set ratings records for an unscripted series, some of which still stand to this day.

“Joe Millionaire” ended its finale with nearly 40 million viewers tuning in to catch its big reveal — in which an unsuspecting woman discovered that the wealthy man she was dating was more hundredaire than millionaire. After the sequel fizzled, however, the franchise was shelved and sat dormant for nearly two decades. Until now.

The new series “ Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer ,” which premieres in January, follows two men: One wealthy, one not so much. As they date 20 women — who know just one “Joe” is a millionaire, but don’t known who — the goal is to find true love while also learning whether wealth vs. personality wins out. (Unlike in the original, there’s no cash prize.)

From the moment Fox alternative entertainment president Rob Wade joined the network in 2017, he had an eye on a “Joe Millionaire” revival. But first, Wade had to make sure Fox still owned the rights to the franchise — given that some network properties were a part of the Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets and some weren’t. But development hinged on an even larger question: What should “Joe Millionaire” even be in this modern age?

“We knew we couldn’t just bring back a remake of the original, that wouldn’t work,” Wade says. “Obviously, the big surprise was gone. I also felt like that kind of surprise is very particular to a certain era. And that kind of era is probably gone in TV. So we had to find a way of reimagining the format by putting a twist on it, which was going to be fresh, and also really importantly, sustainable.”

Wade and his team came up with four or five different twists on the format. That’s and his team called 495 Prods.’ SallyAnn Salsano (“Jersey Shore”) to help flesh out the ideas they had come up with — and to choose the winning concept.

Salsano says when she was approached, “My jaw dropped. I was such a fan. I could name the cast. If you think about it, it turned everything on its head. It was super honest, and it has those moments that you were like, ‘Oh my God!’” The new version, she promises, “has equally ‘WTF’ moments. But I think it’s done in a way that is kind of like where the country is right now. We’re not lying to anyone. They don’t know everything, and there are twists and turns along the way that even the audience won’t know until they come up. But I would say not a big ‘gotcha.’ And that was important to all of us, to not make it a big ‘gotcha.’”

“Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” was shot on a large estate in Georgia, with the 20 women living in a mansion and the two Joes — Kurt, 32, a construction CEO from Charlotte, N.C., and Steven, 27, a farming CEO from Gallatin, Mo. — in a nearby residence on the same property. Just like in the original, a “butler” helps facilitate the action: This time it’s actor, musician and Rod Stewart impersonator Martin Andrew, who is there to explain the action and serve as a bit of an adviser for both the Joes and the women.

When the women first arrive, they believe they’ll be competing for the attention of one man. But soon they learn there are two Joes, and they’re informed of the twist. (Yes, both have the title “CEO,” but only one is loaded.) “They found out quickly that they had twice the chances of falling in love,” Salsano says. “And the reason why personally I love that is because normally it’s like, ‘Here’s this person — fall in love with them.’ This means that the guys have to work hard as well. They had to put the effort forward because there was someone else there for them to compete [with] and now you’re giving the ladies a choice.”

Casting proved to be a challenge for Salsano and company: Not only did her team need to find the right men to play the Joes, but they needed a millionaire who really was wealthy, and not just on paper. (Fox was burned in 2000 when it turned out “Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?” star Rick Rockwell turned out not to be loaded.)

“About 90% to 95% of the people that told us they were millionaires that we spent hours and thousands of dollars putting through background checks would come up not rich at all, once you added up their debt,” Salsano says.

But even once the team identified candidates to serve as the two Joes, it was also important to Salsano that the guys were in it for the right reasons (to use a reality TV cliché). And they needed to have chemistry with each other. Beyond its dating aspect, the show also explores how these two men deal with wooing the same women while also living together.

“This is not a show where two grown men are fighting,” Salsano says. “It’s a little bit more of what I call ‘Bro Millionaire.’ These are two guys that are commiserating about being a dude. I think it breaks the mold, and it messes with the format in kind of a way where I believe it feels less stagey. I love their interaction. You could also see their wheels turning.”

Add in COVID-19 protocols, and “even when you’re finding the right people, you know that one twist of bad luck and this person won’t turn up on the Saturday morning that you need them to,” Wade says. “And although they were 20 women, each person is hand-picked. It’s not like you can just put anyone in there. We spent over a year casting it.”

As the show progresses, dates vary from elaborate to basic, such as helicopter rides over waterfalls versus dinners at Chili’s. “I think one of the things that we really did to make it a more real-life experience is to make sure that dates mirror both,” Salsano says. “Of course, there are fantasy elements and it’s over the top and it’s beautiful and it’s aspirational. But there’s also dates that are very down to earth, that an average gentlemen would do on a regular relationship. Even the foods that were served sometimes are high and low. The girls were always like, ‘He ate that. What does that mean? Guys without money wouldn’t even know what that is!’ or ‘He must be rich because he likes that!’ We had little Easter eggs and clues that were there for the girls to try and gameplay.”

Women are eliminated each week — sometimes by agreement from both Joes and sometimes through other means. And although Wade and Salsano aren’t ready to reveal how it ends, Wade does say that “at the end, we really wanted a significant commitment to be the end of the show. And I wanted it to feel like this could be a forever moment. Obviously we don’t want to do spoilers on the ending but I feel like we got that as well.”

The show’s women didn’t have access to Google or other devices once in the mansion, which prevented them from trying to find out who the Joes really are. “And what actually helped us too was the fact that our COVID guidelines were over the top,” Salsano says. “So we had everybody in a pre-bubble before the show bubbles, so they had no access to stuff in the pre-bubble as well.”

Wade says that even though the new show takes the name ‘Joe Millionaire’ and continues the conceit surrounding wealth, he believes ‘For Richer or For Poorer’ is its own type of format “and it plays to the idea that this is 20 years later. So TV’s moved on. And quite frankly, dating has moved on and the world’s moved on and we have to keep up with that.”

Could yet another “Joe Millionaire” iteration be in the works should this one hit? “We’ve already started talking about other things that we can do moving forward,” Wade says. “There are ways of updating formats and giving them the ability to come back year after year. That’s our hope for ‘Joe Millionaire,’ we think it’s got the potential to be a return format.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Shakespeare in Love’ Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film ‘The Pay Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shakespeare in Love” star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie “The Pay Day,” Variety can reveal. Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as “The Witcher,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the caper. He was most recently seen in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus as Armand III. Marking the feature film debut for Sam Bradford (“The Few”), the film tells the story of a down-on-her-luck IT technician played by Kyla Frye (“Edge of Tomorrow”) who is tapped by crime boss Callow to steal millions...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Castle For Christmas’ Review: Brooke Shields Finds Holiday Cheer in Netflix Escapist Fantasy

Despite its smattering of shortcomings, “A Castle For Christmas” is gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night. Director Mary Lambert’s romcom is centered on a divorcée who, after a public meltdown, buys a castle in Scotland, meets a dreamy duke and regains her creative vitality. Trading cloying for cute, treacly for tolerable, and caustic for comforting, its sincere, aspirational sentiments about it never being too late to write your own second chapter feel genuinely meaningful, making up for its struggles to pay off unrequited setups. Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields)...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kevin Hart’s Netflix Drama ‘True Story’ Is an Embittered Comment on Fame: TV Review

Many of our greatest comedians have something hard and unrelenting under the surface. The pursuit of laughs can be mercenary; there’s a reason that standups, on a good night, will say that they “killed.”  Kevin Hart, never shy about his ambition, now brings the subtext of a comedy career to the surface. His new limited series “True Story,” a violent scripted drama executive produced by Eric Newman of “Narcos” and made for Netflix, is practically glowing with anger. There’s invective directed at the public, at the hangers-on that come with fame, and especially at the character of his brother. These resentments...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Fox reality boss always wanted to revive Joe Millionaire, but "we knew we couldn’t just bring back a remake of the original, that wouldn’t work"

"Obviously, the big surprise was gone," Rob Wade, who joined Fox as alternative entertainment president in 2017, tells Variety. "I also felt like that kind of surprise is very particular to a certain era. And that kind of era is probably gone in TV. So we had to find a way of reimagining the format by putting a twist on it, which was going to be fresh, and also really importantly, sustainable.” Wade and his team came up with four or five different twists on the format. They then contacted Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano to help flesh out the ideas they had come up with and come up with a winning concept. Salsano says when she was approached, “my jaw dropped. I was such a fan. I could name the cast. If you think about it, it turned everything on its head. It was super honest, and it has those moments that you were like, ‘Oh my God!’" The new version, she promises, “has equally ‘WTF’ moments. But I think it’s done in a way that is kind of like where the country is right now. We’re not lying to anyone. They don’t know everything, and there are twists and turns along the way that even the audience won’t know until they come up. But I would say not a big ‘gotcha.’ And that was important to all of us, to not make it a big ‘gotcha.’” ALSO: Meet Joe Millionaire: For Richer or for Poorer's two stars: 27-year-old farming CEO Steven and 32-year-old construction CEO Kurt.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Variety

Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Palm Beach”) heads the cast of crime drama series “The Twelve” marking his return to Australian TV series after a prolonged absence. The series, which will begin production in Sydney next week, is the flagship title of the 2022 originals slate being assembled by Australian pay-TV and streaming group Foxtel. Packaged as ten one-hour episodes, it tells the story of twelve jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child. It will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hit BBC Gameshow Format ‘This is MY House’ Returns for Season 2 – Global Bulletin

FORMAT BBC One’s hit primetime gameshow “This is MY House” has been renewed for an extended run of ten episodes in a 30-minute format. The guessing game format created by Richard Bacon and U.S.-based TV producer Nick Weidenfeld will once again see four people all claim to be the same person and that “This Is MY House.” A panel of celebrities will attempt to tell which “homeowner” is telling the truth and which are the actors. The first season performed particularly well among younger audiences and was a rage on social media, the BBC said. “I loved seeing the way the audience responded to...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets More Meta With ‘Showgirls’ Homage, Rekindling Jessie-Slater Romance

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the second season of “Saved by the Bell,” streaming now on Peacock. In conceptualizing her continuation series of “Saved by the Bell,” Tracey Wigfield knew there were certain things fans of the original series would be waiting to see. On the top of that list was the romantic reunion of Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez). After realizing they still had feelings for each other, they finally kissed again, 30 years in the making, in the second season finale. “What are we doing here if Slater and Jessie...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
Variety

The 20 Best ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes, Ranked

“Seinfeld” remains one of the definitive TV sitcoms of all time, forever altering the way comedy could be approached and what was acceptable behavior from characters you watched week in and week out. The show started off with a minuscule six-episode order at NBC (not exactly a vote of confidence)...
TV SERIES
Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Candace Cameron Bure And More Hallmark Stars Send Love To Lacey Chabert After Sister's Unexpected Death

Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, but that’s especially true when you lose someone during a time of year that’s supposed to bring families and friends closer together so that they can celebrate. Unfortunately, Hallmark movies and Mean Girls cast member Lacey Chabert and her family are now dealing with such a loss, after the star’s older sister, Wendy, died suddenly. Now, Candace Cameron Bure and more Hallmark movie stars are sending love to Chabert after the announcement.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Game's Brittany Daniel Will Not Return for Paramount+ Revival

Several familiar faces are headed back to The Game, but Tasha Mack’s bestie isn’t one of them. TVLine has exclusively learned that Brittany Daniel will not be dropping by the Paramount+ revival as previously reported. The actress, who was set to make a special guest appearance as Kelly Pitts, won’t reprise her role this season after welcoming a daughter in October. “As the wise saying goes, ‘When we make plans, God laughs.’ Our sweet baby came early so Kelly Pitts had to sit this season out. I hope everyone enjoys seeing my dear friends back on the field,” Daniel said in a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

Stephen Sondheim’s Most Memorable Songs

In his 91-year life, prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim crafted some of Broadway’s most iconic tunes. From “West Side Story” to “Into the Woods,” his music has stood the test of time and cemented him as a theater legend. The Broadway community paid tribute to Sondheim on Friday, with longtime collaborator Bernadette Peters writing, “He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.” Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria in the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation of “West Side Story,” recalled...
MUSIC
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Put Her Drink On The Stage At A Broadway Play

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer is well-known for her outrageous behavior, which ranges from humorous to offensive. For instance, Ramona tried to cancel her appearance on Watch What Happens Live the afternoon of the show because she was offered Lady Gaga tickets. Host Andy Cohen brought up Ramona’s attempt to ditch him […] The post Ramona Singer Put Her Drink On The Stage At A Broadway Play appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy