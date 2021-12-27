Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 Short St, Columbus, OH 43215-5614
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Bar- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Mitchell's Ocean Club- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (681 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. J Alexanders- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4000 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43219-3048
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5940 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43213
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Ponderosa Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 3875 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Redlands Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7550 Vantage Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-8401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Mitchell's Steakhouse - Crosswoods- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7619 Huntington Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-5679
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Ted's Montana Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4169 Worth Ave Easton Gateway, Columbus, OH 43219-1533
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2704 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1735 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43026-9469
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213-3355
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Final Cut Steak & Seafood- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. York Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4220 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1617
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Rodizio Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2783
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Smith & Wollensky - Columbus- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Mitchell's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8440 Lyra Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. The Top Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mitchell's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Eddie Merlot's Columbus- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1570 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8760 Sancus Blvd Polaris Towne Center, Columbus, OH 43240-2140
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. The Avenue Steak Tavern- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0