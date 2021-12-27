ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tX1rW_0d1ti7ev00
Tripadvisor

#29. Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 Short St, Columbus, OH 43215-5614
Tripadvisor

#28. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214
Tripadvisor

#27. Mitchell's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (681 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219
Tripadvisor

#26. J Alexanders

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4000 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43219-3048
Tripadvisor

#25. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5940 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TswMh_0d1ti7ev00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ponderosa Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 3875 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207-4013
Tripadvisor

#23. Redlands Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7550 Vantage Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-8401
Tripadvisor

#22. Mitchell's Steakhouse - Crosswoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7619 Huntington Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-5679
Tripadvisor

#21. Ted's Montana Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4169 Worth Ave Easton Gateway, Columbus, OH 43219-1533
Tripadvisor

#20. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2704 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMqKA_0d1ti7ev00
Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1735 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43026-9469
Tripadvisor

#18. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213-3355
Tripadvisor

#17. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228
Tripadvisor

#16. York Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4220 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1617
Tripadvisor

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcY0x_0d1ti7ev00
Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219
Tripadvisor

#12. Rodizio Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2783
Tripadvisor

#11. Smith & Wollensky - Columbus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120
Tripadvisor

#10. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3FHZ_0d1ti7ev00
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8440 Lyra Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Tripadvisor

#8. The Top Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614
Tripadvisor

#7. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215
Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie Merlot's Columbus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1570 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042
Tripadvisor

#5. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqPjp_0d1ti7ev00
Tripadvisor

#4. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8760 Sancus Blvd Polaris Towne Center, Columbus, OH 43240-2140
Tripadvisor

#3. The Avenue Steak Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212
Tripadvisor

#2. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512
Tripadvisor

#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080
