Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus on Tripadvisor .

#29. Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

#28. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Bar

#27. Mitchell's Ocean Club

#26. J Alexanders

#25. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 525 Short St, Columbus, OH 43215-5614- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 146 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (681 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4000 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43219-3048- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5940 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43213

#24. Ponderosa Steakhouse

#23. Redlands Grill

#22. Mitchell's Steakhouse - Crosswoods

#21. Ted's Montana Grill

#20. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 3875 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207-4013- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7550 Vantage Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-8401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7619 Huntington Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-5679- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4169 Worth Ave Easton Gateway, Columbus, OH 43219-1533- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2704 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220

#19. Outback Steakhouse

#18. Outback Steakhouse

#17. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

#16. York Steakhouse

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1735 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43026-9469- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6000 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213-3355- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4220 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1617- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009

#14. Texas Roadhouse

#13. Texas de Brazil

#12. Rodizio Grill

#11. Smith & Wollensky - Columbus

#10. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1540 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 125 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2783- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040

#9. Texas Roadhouse

#8. The Top Steakhouse

#7. Mitchell's Steakhouse

#6. Eddie Merlot's Columbus

#5. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8440 Lyra Drive, Columbus, OH 43240- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1570 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691

#4. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

#3. The Avenue Steak Tavern

#2. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8760 Sancus Blvd Polaris Towne Center, Columbus, OH 43240-2140- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080