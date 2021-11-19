Family holds funeral for toddler killed in Oakland freeway crossfire

The funeral for Jasper Wu - the toddler who was tragically killed by stray bullets on an Oakland freeway earlier this month - will be held on Friday.

The service will take place at Mountain View Cemetary in Oakland, according to KTVU .

Wu, just 23 months old, was in a car along with other relatives, including his mother, driving southbound on I-880 near Filbert St. on November 6 when he was struck by gunfire. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

Authorities believe he was not the target, and the shooting was the result of rolling gunfire between at least two other vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspects remain at large.

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce organized a GoFundMe for Wu on behalf of his family, "to help them defray unexpected expenses." The fund is up to $240,245, blowing past its goal of $35,000.

Police released a statement from Wu’s mother last week, who said she was “heartbroken” and devastated” by the tragedy and pleaded both for the public’s help and for the suspects to come forward.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information which leads to an arrest.