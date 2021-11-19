ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

3 club challenge: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Click here to check out Chelsea’s top picks.

Watch as Chelsea competes in a three-club challenge against media personality and renowned golf photographer Patrick Koenig using clubs they purchased with a $250 budget on eBay.

They found some great clubs—both NEW and used—that fit within their $250 budget, but that doesn’t mean they won’t need to get creative with their picks on the course.

See all of Chelsea Pezzola’s equipment recommendationsWatch the complete series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKs0y_0d1thxzt00
courtesy of eBay

Comments / 0

Related
golfmonthly.com

PXG 0211 Z Golf Club Set Review

Hi, I'm Joss Phillips and I'm a complete beginner. My golf career thus far, which only began 6 months ago, has comprised the occasional driving session, two lessons and infrequent 9-hole rounds with a set of clubs best described as relics of a bygone era. But I love the game...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Budget Golf Clubs

Not everyone wants to spend big on premium golf equipment. Yes, the best players in the world play the best golf drivers, best putters and best golf irons, but that premium price is, well... premium. Perhaps you're a beginner, just wanting to give the game a go for the first...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Harborne Golf Club Chooses Toro Once Again

Harborne Golf Club in Birmingham have again evaluated and invested with Reesink Turfcare, upgrading its Toro fleet with three new machines chosen specifically to focus on improved course presentation and productivity. The beautiful 6180-yard par 70 parkland course, famous for its fast, sloping greens, will now benefit from a brand-new...
GOLF
Golf Digest

This limited-edition golf ball is selling on eBay for $300 a dozen

We know inflation is high right now, but $300 for a dozen golf balls? One eBay seller apparently thinks the laws of supply and demand will net a big return. A report from Jonathan Wall of golf.com points out that currently there is one dozen Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf balls —a tour-only version that was released in what the company called “incredible limited capacity” to the public—seeking that price.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau hits BOMBS with Top Golf clubs

Bryson DeChambeau has been enjoying some well-earned time off from the PGA Tour and he has spent much of his holidays hitting bombs and maintaining his strength and conditioning. Since winning the Ryder Cup for the first time with Team USA, he has been on holiday to the Bahamas to...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

West Essex Golf Club Course Review

West Essex Golf Club was founded in 1900 and is near Chingford, just a few minutes drive from the M25. The course covers an attractive and gently undulating parcel of land that borders ancient Epping Forest. It was designed by the prolific James Braid, and measures a little under 6,400...
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Yahoo Golf Talk: The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club

Playing the final FedExCup event of the calendar year, a full field will head to Sea Island Golf Club for this week's RSM Classic. Daylight is tough this time of year, so how do they squeeze in 156 golfers? They utilize two courses before the 36-hole cut. Each golfer will...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic picks, field grade, odds, golf predictions, bets bets at Sea Island Golf Club

The final PGA Tour event of the fall is here as the RSM Classic bookends the Tournament of Champions in what has been a long, wild 2021. There will be other events — The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on Nov. 26 as well as the Hero World Challenge — but there aren't any other official events on the calendar and certainly no other opportunities for somebody to play their way into the 2022 Masters at Augusta National for a field loaded with players that are not already in it. As the year winds down, it's time to dive deep one final time.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmonthly.com

Best Black Friday eBay Golf Deals

EBay is one of the biggest and most recognised brands in the world, with millions of items being put up for auction every single day. Among those items are golfing related products which, if you look hard enough, can offer some extremely cheap deals. Whether it is clubs, apparel or...
SHOPPING
mymalonetelegram.com

Malone Golf Club reflects on positive season

MALONE — Amid the challenges of a season impacted by the U.S.-Canadian border closure, Malone’s golf course still had a positive summer, according to the course’s president. Malone Golf Club President Arlie Collins believes the club had a successful season despite the border closure and the ongoing pandemic’s impact on...
MALONE, NY
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Top Deals

Golf is hard enough without being cold, wet and uncomfortable which makes a good golf top absolutely invaluable. The best golf tops are often quite hard to get right because not only do they have to be warm, comfortable and protect us against the wind and rain somewhat, but they also have to be light, breathable, and not restrict us during the swing.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryson DeChambeau kicked off The Match by handing out cupcakes with Brooks Koepka's annoyed face on them

The fifth edition of The Match has begun on Friday, with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau teeing off at the Wynn Golf Club in Vegas. But before the pair of rivals reached the first tee box, DeChambeau started things off by handing out cupcakes to the crowd and offered one to Koepka. Was it to talk trash? Sort of. But I can’t figure out the message — is it that he’s Brooks “Cupcake” if you mispronounce his name? (See below.) Is he calling Koepka a cupcake?
GOLF
sflcn.com

Top Ways To Become Better At Golfing

Golf is a difficult sport to master. It takes years of practice and patience to become an expert golfer. However, there are some things that you can do in the meantime that will help you get better at golfing faster than if you did nothing at all. This blog post will explore some of these tactics that will have you hitting the green in no time.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Miguel Angel Jimenez: "Ten clubs in golf bag"

What follows should be taken as an exercise in style. Or, golfing speaking, a drill. In your opinion is 14 clubs in your golf bag too many? For Miguel Angel Jimenez yes. The premises are known to all players. For those who have not yet played golf, we remind you that, in a nutshell, the rules in force set the maximum number of tools of the trade that every golfer can bring to the field at fourteen.
GOLF
gopetrels.com

Young men’s golf squad ends first half in top 20

The Stormy Petrels wrapped up the fall season ranked No. 12 in the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) coaches' poll and No. 18 in the golfstat.com comparative rankings. "The answer is probably somewhere in between," Coach Jim Owen confirmed. "We had flashes of top 10 brilliance tempered by showing our youth and inexperience at times. We had three freshmen in our top 6 this fall contributing heavily every week. I was anticipating being a senior laden team and bringing the freshmen along slowly this fall, but the best laid plans…" continued Owen. "I pushed them in the deep end of the pool, literally the first week, and said 'start swimming, boys;' they responded!"
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Brooks v. Bryson: Odds, Our Pick for the Match at Wynn Golf Club

Sometimes, in life, it's best to take your own advice instead of relying on intuition. If we had, we may have landed on Talor Gooch as a pick for the RSM Classic because as we pointed out, “the theme here has generally been journeymen finding glory and having to go as low…” If you’re an avid PGA Tour follower, Gooch has been lurking on leaderboards for a few years now and he took his chance at a place that treats new winners with same southern hospitality Sea Island is known for. Gooch is now atop the FedEx Cup rankings heading into 2022 and will enjoy his highest ever world ranking at No. 33 over the holidays.
GOLF
sierracollege.edu

Chelsea Wilson Top Women's Golfer at Sierra College

To play a college sport takes a lot of talent and it takes even more to be the top performer on a team as a freshman. Former Lincoln High golfer Chelsea Wilson, 18, is now playing for Sierra College and has gone from being a four-year starter on varsity to a Top 10 player in the Big 8 Conference.
ROCKLIN, CA
Golf.com

Editor’s picks: Is this the greatest golf invention of all-time?

If you have made it this far, to the wonderful pages of golf dot com, you don’t need me to tell you much about the incredible technology that is ubiquitous in the golf world. We have driver heads designed like racecars. Rocket scientists working to streamline golf ball-clubface interaction. Shafts that can withstand Bryson-sized swing speeds.
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Joburg Open Preview at Randpark Golf Club

While the PGA TOUR takes a breather, the DP World Tour begins their 2022 campaign this week in South Africa. That comes just days after crowning Collin Morikawa as the winner of the Race to Dubai for the 2021 season. While the field in Dubai was loaded with stars, we...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy