Golf

Drive for show, putt for dough: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Click here to check out Chelsea’s top picks.

How many times have you gone fairway, green, and then THREE PUTT? Watch as Chelsea takes you through new and used putters, first-edition collectables, and one-of-a-kind products from Bettinardi’s Hive that you can ONLY find on eBay. Chelsea also shares her favorite putting drills to help increase confidence.

See all of Chelsea Pezzola’s equipment recommendationsWatch the complete series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fj8r3_0d1thuLi00
courtesy of eBay

Golf.com

The courses YOU can play on GOLF’s newest Top 100 Courses in the World ranking

There are, inevitably, two sides to any coin — even when that coin is GOLF’s ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the World. This year’s list from our course raters is our finest effort yet at identifying and properly ranking the very best courses on earth. You can find courses in 14 countries spanning four continents on GOLF’s list, an eclectic mix of architects, eras, and styles.
GOLF
'Any questions?' Brooks Koepka rolls Bryson DeChambeau in The Match

After months and months of build up, the feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau finally has a winner. Koepka made quick, easy work of DeChambeau on Friday at the Wynn Golf Club on the Las Vegas strip, winning the 12-hole match on Friday in dominant fashion. DeChambeau didn’t win a single hole while Koepka claimed Nos. 2, 5, 6 and 8 to cruise to the 4-and-3 win.
GOLF
