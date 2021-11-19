ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

CROP Walk celebrates successful year

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 7 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Lawrence County CROP Walk had yet another successful year thanks to all the many dedicated volunteers and walkers. The CROP committee reports a grand total of $11,002.50 for 2021, which the two Sign of the Kingdom sites will split 25% of this grand total to benefit Lawrence County residents.

Church World Service is the other recipient in their dedicated effort to disperse funds for those in need, locally and globally.

This ministry brings hope, love and light to some of the darkest places known to man. The county CROP Walks are sponsored by Church World Service.

NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
