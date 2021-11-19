ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

By Chelsea Pezzola
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZOoG_0d1thrhX00

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Check out all of Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks below.

3 club challenge: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Chelsea Pezzola competes in a three-club challenge using clubs she purchased with a $250 budget on eBay.

Driver vs. driver: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Chelsea Pezzola test outs everything from an old persimmon wood to a brand new driver.

Pezzola’s pointers: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Chelsea Pezzola highlights some of her favorite training aids and drills that have become essential to her practice routine.

Drive for show, putt for dough: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Chelsea Pezzola takes you through new, used and unique putters found on eBay.

Gifts for your favorite golfer: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Whether it’s Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, a big birthday or holiday, eBay is the best place to find the perfect golf gift.

Build a bag: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Chelsea Pezzola shows you how to build a bag for under $500, under $1,000 and under $1,500.

See all of Chelsea Pezzola’s Equipment recommendations

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

This limited-edition golf ball is selling on eBay for $300 a dozen

We know inflation is high right now, but $300 for a dozen golf balls? One eBay seller apparently thinks the laws of supply and demand will net a big return. A report from Jonathan Wall of golf.com points out that currently there is one dozen Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf balls —a tour-only version that was released in what the company called “incredible limited capacity” to the public—seeking that price.
GOLF
Travel + Leisure

Amazon's Top-rated Chelsea Boots for Comfort and Style This Winter

When you think of winter wardrobe staples, there's a good chance boots come to mind. From ultra-stylish over-the-knee block heels to short and cozy shearling styles, boots are simply a closet must-have for when temperatures cool. But on those days when you just can't decide between comfort and style? A reliable Chelsea boot is always a stellar choice.
APPAREL
GolfWRX

The top-selling golf push carts of 2021

We hope you find this list valuable, GolfWRXers! These products are the best-sellers on Amazon in the push cart category at the time of publicaton. We may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are accurate and items in stock as of publication!
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Hypebae

eBay’s Sneaker Resale Game Connects Canadian Sellers to North America

With the end of the year approaching, sneakerheads and style aficionados are getting ready to clean out their closets to make room for next year’s grails. Making it easier to monetize these footwear collections, eBay is continuing to strengthen its sneaker resale game by offering new perks for sellers in the marketplace. In addition to eliminating seller fees on sneakers, eBay has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to the US, connecting Canadians with opportunities to sell to the largest sneaker market in the world.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
svdaily.com

eBay Launches Refurbished Section With Top Brands

SAN JOSE — eBay, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, has introduced eBay Refurbished, a new destination for like-new products. Shoppers can discover refurbished items from brands like Apple, Samsung and Dyson, all backed with a one- or two-year warranty. Through this new offering, the deeply discounted inventory is sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers. The thorough vetting process ensures every item meets eBay’s high performance standards – giving people more choice, and the reassurance that they’re buying the product to suit their specific needs and budget.
RETAIL
Golf.com

Editor’s Picks: Personalized golf gear for stocking stuffer season

It’s that special time of year when golfers get all kinds of golf gifts from their loving families. Some of it is really good, but let’s be honest — most of it is really bad. No one needs golf-themed pens or office equipment. Let’s prep now and do our best...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Tops

We all know how invaluable a good golf top can be out on the golf course because the sun isn't out constantly, especially if you go and play in somewhere like Scotland. We need a good layer with us when out on the golf course, to keep us warm, comfortable, and a good protector against the wind and rain. Also, in modern golf it has to look good too, as well as being light and breathable because playing golf is hard enough without having to worry about a cumbersome piece of clothing that restricts the swing.
APPAREL
hernandonewstoday.com

Top Ideas to Gift Personalised Golf Accessories

Golf is not just a sport or activity, but it’s also a lifestyle. The equipment for this game will set the mood and mannerisms of your choice in golfing. But how can you express your personality without spending too much? This could be possible with accessories like personalised golf clothing.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Conte ‘happy to stay at Tottenham’ despite ‘level not so high’ after Mura embarrassment

Antonio Conte says he is not a “magician” and now understands the size of the job on his hands at Tottenham after they suffered one of the most embarrassing nights in their history.Conte watched on as his 10-man side were beaten 2-1 by Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League who had lost all four of their previous games.Spurs went down to Amadej Marosa’s stoppage-time goal after Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Tomi Horvat’s shock opener.Conte, who was appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo three weeks ago, has been tasked with taking Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Cyber Monday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Fitness Gear and More (Updating)

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season continues with Cyber Monday. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are continuing to slash prices on popular gifting categories such as tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and more, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Most brick-and-mortar retail chains are also offering same- or next-day in-store or curbside pickup for Black Friday and Cyber Monday online orders, and many are also extending their return policies to accommodate shoppers’ busy holiday schedules. Big-box store chains such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart also have same-day delivery through services such as Shipt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

There’s nothing magic – Thomas Frank downplays importance of experience

Thomas Frank has questioned the importance of experience as his Brentford side continue to adapt to life in the top flight when they face Everton on Sunday. Frank may have good cause to downplay longevity as he prepares to come up Rafael Benitez, who celebrated his 1,0000 game as a manager just one week after the Dane took charge of Brentford in December 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Build a bag: Chelsea’s top eBay golf picks

Former professional golfer Chelsea Pezzola partnered with eBay to explore its robust golf marketplace! From testing the latest and greatest drivers to building a bag on a budget, this series shows you why eBay is the best place for ALL your golf needs. Click here to check out Chelsea’s top picks.
GOLF
ecurrent.com

Chelsea Artist opens Pick+Place

Pick + Place (shoppickplace.com), a colorful home goods brand, launches Saturday, November 13, 2021. The store will offer a mix of fine art prints, pillows, blankets, and original paintings all featuring vibrant colors and patterns designed by Kelsey Cohen. Cohen, a Chelsea artist and Michigan native, received her Bachelor’s of...
CHELSEA, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy