A mother of 4 who documented her experience with cancer on TikTok has reportedly died at the age of 37

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
 7 days ago
A TikTok mother who documented her journey with cancer has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to the Chronicle Live and a TikTok posted to her account. Screenshot/TikTok - @stacey352
  • Stacey Pentland, who documented her experience with cancer on TikTok, has reportedly died.
  • Pentland amassed over 187,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted daily updates about her health.
  • Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live that she received her cancer diagnosis in April 2020.

A TikTok star and mother of four who documented her experience with cancer has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to the Chronicle Live and a TikTok posted to her account.

Stacey Pentland, a mother of four from Newcastle, England, was diagnosed with cancer in April 2020, she reportedly told the Chronicle Live in an interview. She started documenting her journey with cancer on TikTok the next month.

Pentland amassed over 187,000 followers and 5.3 million likes under the handle @stacey532, where she posted daily updates on her health, gave advice, and answered viewers' questions about cancer. Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live that she had cancer in her "rectum, stomach, liver, lungs, lymph nodes, just all over." The Newcastle Coroner's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Her account's most recent TikTok, posted Wednesday, stated that Pentland "passed away this afternoon" and asked viewers to "respect the family's privacy at this time" in an on-screen caption. The clip has over 569,000 views and 78,000 likes.

A woman who said they were Pentland's cousin appeared to confirm the death on Facebook on Thursday.

The person did not respond to a request for comment.

Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live that she received her diagnosis after she felt pain in her back while mowing the lawn in April 2020. Hours later, she said she went to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she was told she had terminal cancer, the Chronicle Live reported. The hospital did not respond to a request for comment.

Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live in an interview earlier this year that she launched the TikTok account "because I felt unbelievably alone when I was diagnosed and I didn't want anybody else to feel that way."

"Now I've had thousands of messages of support, people saying 'because of you I went to the doctor, they found my cancer early,'" she reportedly told the Chronicle Live.

Pentland's earliest TikToks date back to March 2020 and feature her smiling and posing while pop songs play in the background. Pentland uploaded the first TikTok about her cancer diagnosis on May 14, 2020, and it showed a montage of pictures of her and her family with the caption, "4 beautiful children diagnosed terminally ill with cancer hearts breaking not ready to give up."

She started posting longer, detailed TikToks with her voice giving viewers health updates in June 2020.

In her last TikTok before the one saying she died, which has over 1 million views and was posted on Monday, Pentland said she had made french bread for her husband earlier that day.

Viewers have flooded the account's most recent TikToks with comments mourning her loss.

Pentland's TikTok account did not respond to a request for comment.

Dezzie
7d ago

😔that was completely heartbreaking I watched her journey and my heart dropped and my eyes were tearing up as someone who has lost a family member to cancer I completely felt her journey I pray for her family and for her children

Deborah Richardson
7d ago

that is so sad , When my Aunt went in the hospital because of cancer I couldn't even go see her 😢 She looked to much like my mother and I had already lost her 💔

Apolo Kabali
7d ago

May she rest in peace, iam fighting cancer myself, my father died if prostate cancer, my cousin just passed of colon cancer. My recommendation to anyone , alkaline your diet, remove , sugar carbohydrates,meat, cheese. A cup of hot lemonade every day.

CELEBRITIES
#Terminal Cancer#England#The Chronicle Live
CELEBRITIES
