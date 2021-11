You may wonder why some 3D models look smoother than others, even when they’re done using the same 3D printer. This difference is because the resolution affects 3D printers much like it does a TV, and it is measured in microns. So, you may want to use a smaller scale, such as 50 microns vs. 100 microns for a 3D printer. By decreasing the microns, you are reducing the size of each layer of your print. The best printers can handle 50 microns, while others may have 100 as their minimum.

