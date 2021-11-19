ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why ‘The Morning Show’ Put COVID Front and Center in the Season 2 Finale

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hVZq_0d1tgH2q00

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Fever,” the second season finale of “ The Morning Show ,” streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

COVID-19 is still very much a threat in the real world, though with mask mandates and vaccination requirements, businesses have opened back up. But in the world of Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show,” lockdown is just beginning.

The second season finale of the fictional morning news drama, titled “Fever,” saw the pandemic really hit the United States. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who traveled back from Italy where she briefly reconnected with her fallen co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), was diagnosed with COVID at the end of the penultimate episode . The finale followed her harrowing journey through the disease while also exploring how the rest of the team feared for their safety due to exposure to Alex. In the end the UBA team was confronted with having to change how they delivered the news because of something they once didn’t think was big enough to be on their news show.

“The conceit of the season was that everybody just ends up isolated. I really didn’t want to play it through the whole season; I wanted to do it at the end and put it right on the precipice of quarantine to show how isolated we all became from each other and community itself and also how much we needed,” says showrunner Kerry Ehrin .

And as Ehrin previously told Variety , “People who are really sick are so raw and unguarded,” so putting Alex in this position was a way “to get to her a raw place where she could just be honest.”

Alex was sick, yes, but she also had to work. With the pandemic sweeping the country and UBA’s new streaming app tanking, remote work and live-streaming were becoming essential. Alex went live from her home, with Chip (Mark Duplass) producing in another room, and between the comfortable environment and her new state of mind, she spoke more frankly with her audience than ever before, including about those calling for her cancelation.

“We had lots of conversations about cancel culture in the writers’ room. It’s a whole new kind of scrutiny,” Ehrin says. “Before, people watched who you dated and what you were wearing, and now it’s this whole other layer that I think is probably both necessary and exhausting. And we wanted to show that side for a public person.”

The more time spent with Alex speaking directly into her computer, the more important her placement in the frame became for executive producer and director Mimi Leder , who wanted to make the scenes feel as cinematic as possible while still getting inside Alex’s mind.

Leder was cognizant of just how familiar everyone was with Zoom boxes and knew the importance of the background. But she didn’t want anything to distract from the powerful story told through Alex’s words and on her face in these moments.

“It was necessary for her to hit rock bottom in order to start building back up, and when you lose everything, it’s easier to get to the roots of what matters to you,” Leder explains. “Does she have to fit the persona that people expect her to? You don’t have to when you lose everything. So, she gets to that place. She’s tired of condemning herself and I think she’s finally forgiving herself. I think she has somewhat of a liberation — an epiphany — that she really doesn’t care anymore what people think of her and her past. What’s important is to look to the future and reflect on, ‘Who am I now and who can I be? Can I be a better person? Do I need all of the things I thought I needed?'”

Counterbalancing those intimate scenes with Alex were the wider perspective of moments with Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) as she searched New York City streets for her missing brother, and Cory (Billy Crudup), who had to adjust to doing his job behind Plexiglass and then also in a public New York hospital as he helped Bradley.

The latter was shot in a real-life abandoned hospital in Los Angeles, Leder shares. All of the extras in the background were real — not digitally inserted — and the cast and crew were rigorously tested to make sure they could shoot the scene safely but also honestly.

“We looked at images as to what hospitals looked like at that point in time,” Leder says. Production designer Nelson Coates and cinematographer Michael Grady, who shot the finale and Leder wanted the scenes to feel edgy.

“It was hand-held to give the viewer the visceral experience [Bradley] was feeling,” says Leder, who notes that “it was really strange to make it come to life in the middle” of the real-life pandemic.

After Bradley struggles with the need to take care of her brother all season, Leder says that at the end, “There are a lot of forces pushing Bradley to fully claim who she is and acknowledge her love for her brother.” This includes Alex, who Ehrin says acts out of genuine care when she advises Bradley to stop worrying about her own image and to use her platform to ask for help about her brother.

By the end of the season, Bradley has rubbed off on those around her, too, though — namely Cory. “In Season 1 he was in the catbird seat and he was trying to shoot down someone above him, and this year he’s at the top, and it’s a different type of job and it’s less fun for him; it’s more of a moral responsibility. And also, Bradley has had an influence on him and he’s thinking a little bit more from his heart and his sense of morality,” says Ehrin.

This may be why he doesn’t immediately try to go against Paolo’s (Valeria Golino) wishes to try to get her documentary about Mitch ready for release — but Ehrin says that thread is left dangling on purpose because he still “wants to be successful.”

Some other things left to be resolved in a potential third season are what happens with Daniel (Desean Terry), who quit the show-within-the-show and was driving across the country to take his grandfather out of a care home; whether Stella (Greta Lee) will also leave because she hasn’t been able to enact change quickly enough within UBA; and if Laura (Julianna Margulies) riding out the pandemic in Montana will lead to the end of her relationship with Bradley. But one thing that Ehrin explicitly states she does not want the show to do in the future is depict how the U.S. handled COVID long-term.

“I wanted to make it feel like it was very much here, it was happening, it was quick,” says Ehrin of the Season 2 finale, but moving forward she thinks it should be about “moving past it to the other side.”

“Part of it is just practical. COVID just separates people and everyone has something on their face,” she continues. “It was funny, when they first came to me about rewriting the season and putting COVID in it, my initial feeling was, ‘Why are we going to want to watch anything about COVID in a year?’ This was the way I thought I could talk about it but it doesn’t have to be front and center constantly; it created a nice shape for the season.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets More Meta With ‘Showgirls’ Homage, Rekindling Jessie-Slater Romance

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the second season of “Saved by the Bell,” streaming now on Peacock. In conceptualizing her continuation series of “Saved by the Bell,” Tracey Wigfield knew there were certain things fans of the original series would be waiting to see. On the top of that list was the romantic reunion of Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez). After realizing they still had feelings for each other, they finally kissed again, 30 years in the making, in the second season finale. “What are we doing here if Slater and Jessie...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hit BBC Gameshow Format ‘This is MY House’ Returns for Season 2 – Global Bulletin

FORMAT BBC One’s hit primetime gameshow “This is MY House” has been renewed for an extended run of ten episodes in a 30-minute format. The guessing game format created by Richard Bacon and U.S.-based TV producer Nick Weidenfeld will once again see four people all claim to be the same person and that “This Is MY House.” A panel of celebrities will attempt to tell which “homeowner” is telling the truth and which are the actors. The first season performed particularly well among younger audiences and was a rage on social media, the BBC said. “I loved seeing the way the audience responded to...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IndieWire

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Finale and Cancel Culture: ‘It’s the New Sport’

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “The Morning Show” Season 2, Episode 10, “Fever.”] “The Morning Show” has come a long way in two seasons. The Apple TV+ series begins by exposing Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) as a sexual predator, ousting the longtime anchor from his position next to co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and sending the show’s parent company into a tailspin. Investigations are launched. A toxic culture is uncovered. Replacement anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) helps Alex divulge their findings live, on-air, in order to kickstart the rebuild by any means necessary. The sins of the past,...
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

The Morning Show Season 3: Renewed or Canceled

Created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin, ‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series that follows the daily lives of the staff and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program. The show was made with Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV’ serving as the inspiration. After her partner of 15 years is fired amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, TV host Alex Levy finds herself in a bitter struggle to keep her job. As a desperate measure, she recruits Bradley Jackson – an opinionated and brutally honest field reporter – to be her new partner.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Morning Show season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Alex’s future

As we prepare for The Morning Show season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, there are so many different things we could say!. Take, for example, whether or not Alex is ever going to get herself out of the very-public and very-difficult bind that she now finds herself in. Her comments at Mitch’s funeral are now out there, and that’s a problem — then, there’s the extremely difficult problem that comes with her testing positive. There’s a lot suddenly on her plate and a future that is now going to be very-much challenging for her. Right when she’s starting to get all the more immersed into TMS, all of this happens at once.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Lee
Person
Mimi Leder
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Reese Witherspoon
cartermatt.com

The Morning Show season 2 finale spoilers: What’s next for Laura, Bradley

Season 2 episode 10 is going to be the big finale on Apple TV+ this Friday — so what can you expect? In terms of the future of TMS, time will tell as we see the revolving door of stories play out. Characters will find jobs and relationships in jeopardy — there is also no season 3 renewal as of yet. Are we going to have a big cliffhanger coming up? We have to be prepared for it.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Alex Levy Die Due to Covid in The Morning Show?

It was always given that ‘The Morning Show’ would depict the COVID-19 pandemic in some form, being a show about news and media. And it happens in season 2, where the outbreak serves as the primary plot device. The show takes its time to develop the story. When it is still restricted to Hubei and other provinces of China, the anchors of the Morning Show laugh at the very idea of social distancing. But as the pandemic spreads across the globe, they start to realize that this is serious, and they can’t ignore it. The plot development reaches its zenith on the season 2 finale when Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is diagnosed with COVID. If you are wondering whether Alex survives COVID in the second season, this is what you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Alex thanks Bradley in Morning Show season 2 finale sneak peek

The Morning Show season 2 hasn't held anything back. The release of Maggie Brener's (Marcia Gay Harden) book has sent Alex (Jennifer Aniston) into a tailspin. She flew all the way to Italy to try to convince Mitch (Steve Carell) to write a statement denying that they'd ever slept together. He wouldn't, and by the time she landed back in the United States, Mitch was dead and she had COVID.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uba
E! News

Jenifer Aniston Discusses The Morning Show Finale and the Future of Alex Levy

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural" Here's hoping Alex Levy can crawl out from rock bottom. In the season–two finale of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex Levy, is having a time. While grieving the death of her canceled former co–worker and lover Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)—and nearly getting canceled herself when their affair was revealed—she also gets COVID-19.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Morning Show season 3: Will Julianna Margulies return?

Even though there is no official renewal yet for The Morning Show season 3, why should that stop anyone from looking ahead? There is a lot to talk through here, especially when it comes to the potential future of one of the best new additions to this world: Laura. What...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Everyone Have COVID Now?

So, yeah, The Morning Show Season 2 finale gave America’s sweetheart Jennifer Aniston COVID-19. In character as Alex Levy, of course. Moreover, she really goes through it on screen. It’s not pretty, folks. That is, it’s not until Alex’s long-time producer Chip Black (Mark Duplass) convinces her to get camera-ready to livestream her COVID on the new streaming service UBA+.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mac Observer

‘The Morning Show’ Stars And Showrunner Reflect on Season Two, Look Ahead to Season Three

The stars and showrunner Kerry Ehrin of The Morning Show had a long conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in which they reflected on season two of the show. They also voiced their hopes and ideas for season three. What’s interesting is that the series has not been renewed at the time of this writing. Other big Apple TV+ hits like Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest have. If The Morning Show does return, future seasons will hopefully be more coherent than the one that just finished.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy