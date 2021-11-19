ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Herring breaks down Bulls hot start, new 90s Knicks book

 7 days ago

CHICAGO – Few fans could have pictured the Bulls as a top three team in the East 15 games into the season.

Every move the front office made seems to be paying off. Lonzo Ball has spread the wealth, helping the Bulls average 23 assists per game and DeMar DeRozan has jumped into the MVP conversation as one of the five best scorers in the league.

But, why is everything coming up roses for Arturas Karnisovas and company?

Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Herring puts it all in perspective and shares a story from his new book – Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks in the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast.

“You can’t fully understand and wrap your arms around the 90s and what they were and what Michael Jordan went through without fully understanding the Knicks – how physical they were and how the league tried to do away with the way they played basketball because they thought it was bad for the sport.”

