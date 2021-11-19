Six sentenced in Lawrence County Court

LAWRENCEVILLE — State’s Attorney Michael M. Strange has announced that six individuals have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in Lawrence County Court.

On Oct. 20, Kara K. Siler, Oblong, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Siler was sentenced by agreement to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year mandatory supervised release. Siler is also required to pay assessments.

Also on Oct. 20, Cody J. Correll, Palestine, pled guilty to a charge of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony. Correll was sentenced by agreement to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by four years mandatory supervised release. Correll is also required to pay assessments.

On Oct. 22, Peter Q. Smith, 30, Hutsonville, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of methampetamine, a Class 3 felony. Smith was sentenced by agreement to 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by two years mandatory supervised release. Smith is also required to pay assessments.

On Oct. 27, Michael W. French, 50, Carmi, was resentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. French had previously been placed on 24 months of felony probation. He admitted to violating the terms of his probation and was resentenced by agreement to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, running concurrent with a sentence from White County, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. French was also ordered to pay all previously imposed fines and assessments.

On Nov. 10, Charles K. Richardville, 53, Sumner, was sentenced by agreement to 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year mandatory supervised release, after he pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony. Richardville is also required to pay assessments.

On Nov. 17, Kari L. Brochin, 38, Bruceville, Indiana, was resentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Brochin had previously been placed on 24 months of felony probation. Brochin admitted to violating the terms of her probation and was resentenced by agreement to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. Brochin was also ordered to pay all previously imposed fines and assessments.