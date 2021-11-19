ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

C Space Keynote To Highlight Transformed Consumer Experience At CES 2022

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced its CES® 2022 C Space keynote. In conversation with MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael E. Kassan, the keynote will feature a panel discussion with Carolyn Everson, President, Instacart; Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, McDonald's; Edward Kummer, Chief Digital Officer, General Motors; and Cara Sylvester, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Target. The conversation, titled "Content to Commerce: How Technology Flipped the Customer Experience," will focus on how marketers have ramped up efforts to offer experiences that put consumers right where they belong: at the center. It is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 11 AM in Las Vegas, NV.

"The C Space experience at CES has changed the game for marketers who want to stay ahead of the curve on how their business will be affected by the latest technology innovation and its ripple effect on human behaviors," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES. "We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn Everson, Tariq Hassan, Michael E. Kassan, Edward Kummer and Cara Sylvester to the keynote stage."

C Space returns to the ARIA Resort & Casino, bringing together the entire marketing, advertising, media and entertainment communities to discuss thought-provoking issues and explore what's new and what's next. CES 2022 will feature one of the biggest C Space events to date. Featured exhibitors include: Amazon Advertising, Best Buy, Discovery, DISH Network, Entercom, Innovid, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Oracle, Roku, Salesforce, Samba TV, Samsung Ads, Snap, T-Mobile, The Nielsen Company, TVSquared, WarnerMedia, WWE, Xandr and more.

Carolyn Everson is President of Instacart, where she oversees Instacart's Retail, Business Development and Advertising businesses, as well as the company's People, Policy & Government Affairs, Legal, Partnerships, Instacart Pickup and Care teams. She joined Instacart in 2021 following more than a decade at Facebook, where she was most recently the Vice President of Global Marketing Solutions.

Tariq Hassan joined McDonald's as Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer this year. Previously, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Petco responsible for leading the brands enterprise marketing strategy.

Michael E. Kassan is the founder, Chairman and CEO of MediaLink. Described as the "ultimate power broker," he is a trusted advisor on speed dial with every major executive in the media, marketing, entertainment and technology C-Suite. For over a decade, the partnership between CTA and MediaLink has helped grow C Space into the destination for industry leaders to discover and share disruptive trends in media, marketing and entertainment. In 2019, Kassan was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Fame.

Edward Kummer is the Chief Digital Officer for General Motors. He is responsible for building and delivering a holistic digital business guided by GM's Growth Strategy, leading a newly formed Digital Business team, and accelerating software investments that will redefine consumer expectations.

Cara Sylvester is the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Target Corporation. She is responsible for driving growth through Target's marketing, media and creative strategy, as well as its loyalty program, Target Circle, and in-house media company, Roundel. She also leads Target's e-commerce business and digital strategy.

Everson, Hassan, Kassan, Kummer and Sylvester join previously announced keynoters, including GM's Mary Barra; Samsung's Jong-Hee (J.H.) Han; T-Mobile's Mike Sievert; Abbott's Robert Ford; Rethink Impact's Jenny Abramson; Softbank Opportunity Fund's Stacy Brown-Philpot; and Material Impact's Carmichael Roberts. The CES featured speakers page will be updated as additional speakers are announced.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:CES® is the most influential tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS CES Unveiled Las Vegas Jan. 3, 2021 - Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022 Media Days Jan. 3-4, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022 Jan. 5-8, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-space-keynote-to-highlight-transformed-consumer-experience-at-ces-2022-301429160.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

TheStreet

