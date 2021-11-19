Battlefield 2042 Key Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report has launched the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, Battlefield™ 2042. Powered by groundbreaking technology through the use of the Frostbite game engine, Battlefield 2042 features up to 128 player matches on the latest consoles* and PCs. The game introduces epic maps, a dynamic world and signals a return to modern settings which opens up the immersive sandbox gameplay through vehicles, weapons and more. Battlefield 2042 has been hailed by EGM as a "true evolution" for the series, IGN lauded the game's "impressively huge and gorgeously detailed maps," while Game Informer described the title as "an easy recommendation."

Battlefield 2042 Key Art

Battlefield 2042 places players in a near-future, all-out war experience where resources are limited and the world powers of the United States and Russia are in conflict, while refugees from collapsed nations known as the Non-Patriated ("No-Pats") struggle for survival. The game features the franchise's signature Levolution, as well as dynamic storms and environmental hazards, that create an added layer of action that alters the battlefield and tactical combat.

The narrative of Battlefield 2042 will be told in an brand new way for the franchise, offering players an engaging world seen through the eyes of Specialists - an all-new type of playable soldier for the Battlefield franchise - as they survive the greatest refugee crisis in human history and fight for a seat at the table in this new world. Players can now jump into the boots of one of the 10 battle-hardened Specialists, all of whom come equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, as well as fully customizable loadouts. As a Specialist, players will have access to a cutting-edge arsenal of weapons, equipment and vehicles to use in battle, providing them with a wealth of options as they strategize for the perfect combination to fit their, and their squads play style and achieve victory on the battlefield . This style of world building in Battlefield 2042 is captivating for players who prioritize the narrative, as well as those who want to care just enough to gain a further enjoyment of the multiplayer experience.

" Battlefield 2042 introduces an innovative and modern approach to first-person shooters, allowing players to lose themselves in the game's expansive universe," said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE. "Our teams across the world have created an unparalleled experience for players. With new modes like Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone, as well as the return of timeless favorites within All-Out Warfare, and an engaging storyline told through the eyes of our battle hardened Specialists, Battlefield 2042 has been built from the ground up with the players in mind."

Battlefield 2042 launches with three distinct and compelling multiplayer experiences tailored for every play style. These include:

  • All-Out Warfare - Featuring the largest maps in franchise history, the return of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough brings the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles with up to 128 players*, dynamic weather, environmental hazards and spectacular world events, including chaotic tornadoes that rip across the map and sandstorms that black out the sky.
  • Battlefield Portal - Developed by Ripple Effect Studios, Battlefield Portal is a revolutionary, community-driven experience that allows players to control the rules of war, while also sharing their creations with other players. It features a robust creation suite that includes Settings, custom modes and a Logic Editor for players to create, share and discover the Battlefield experience of their wildest imaginations, filled with a familiar offering of weapons, vehicles, equipment and more. Allowing players to set up uniquely captivating games, the Battlefield Builder tool encourages creativity and experimentation, all while empowering players to tweak and set the rules for their own definitive experience from Battlefield 2042 - along with the iconic maps and hardware from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.
  • Hazard Zone - An all-new, high stakes, extraction-based four-player mode where players build unique squads based on the individual qualities of each Specialist and their play styles with the goal of retrieving Data Drives scattered across the battlefield. Players must achieve this goal while fighting off opposing squads with the same goal, as well as environmental challenges like an unyielding Tornado which can strike at any given time or deadly Occupying Forces that will drain resources and alert nearby enemies. Hazard Zone is a tense, survival experience that is playable on all seven Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare maps.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on retail and digital storefronts for $59.99 on Xbox® One, PlayStation®4, and PC, and $69.99 on Xbox® Series X and S and PlayStation®5. For more information on each edition's offerings, the EA Play and EA Play Pro subscriber offerings, and more details on the game, visit https://www.ea.com/games/battlefield/battlefield-2042 or follow the game on YouTube, Twitter or Instagram.

*128 players and massive-scale maps only available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation®5. Xbox One and PlayStation®4 are capped at 64 players and reduced map sizes.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

