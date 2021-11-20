Which Foods Fly? TSA Breaks Down How To Pack Your Thanksgiving Dishes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to bring your famous mashed potatoes, or if it’s your turn to provide cocktail ingredients, flying for Thanksgiving could require some extra prep. The TSA said most foods can be carried through a checkpoint, but there are certain items and ingredients that should end up in checked baggage.

Officials said if it’s a solid item, then it’s usually safe to assume it can make it through a checkpoint. Any foods should go in a clear plastic bag or other container, and then passengers should put them in a separate bin while going through the checkpoint.

CARRY-ON WITH IT

Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination, Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas.

Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas. Candy

Spices

CHECK YOURSELF (AND THESE ITEMS)