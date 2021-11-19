Three-time world champ Faker re-signs with T1

It has been a rough couple of days for the managers of South Korea's T1, with them being in talks with the legendary Faker over re-signing a professional contract. Lee Sang-hyeok, also known as Faker, also known as The Unkillable Demon King, ss renowned for his high mechanical skill and extremely versatile champion pool. He is best known for playing LeBlanc, Zed, Syndra, Azir, Ahri, and Ryze. He is the first player to have reached 1,000 and 2,000 kills in the LCK, the second to have played 500 games and the first to have played 600 games.

