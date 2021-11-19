ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Invesco Virtually Opens The Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco" or the "Company") joined Graham MacKenzie, Sector Head, Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the new listing of the Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (QQCE, QQCE.F) and the Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF (QQJE, QQJE.F) and open the market.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit http://invesco.ca/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Resumption - MERG

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: METAL ENERGY CORP. (formerly RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP.) TSX-Venture Symbol: MERG (formerly RIDR.P) IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Inventus Mining: Funding And Project Update

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") wishes to announce that subsequent to the third quarter ended September 30 th, 2021 (filed today on SEDAR), the Company has received cash proceeds of $372,000 from the exercise of warrants (at $0.17 per share) and sales of marketable securities.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Invesco Ltd#Television#Investment Management#Cnw#Indexed Strategies#Invesco Canada Ltd#The Company#Sector Head#Business Development#Tmx Group#Invesco Esg Nasdaq#Qqce#Qqje#Toc
TheStreet

JEMTEC 2021 Year End & Financial Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSXV: JTC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its performance for the year ended July 31, 2021 and the Companies improving financial situation, with no debt, strong liquidity and net worth. Y/E RevenuesRevenues have increased by 8% during...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Coveo Solutions Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Louis Têtu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Coveo Solutions, Laurent Simoneau, President and Chief Technology Officer, Coveo Solutions, Jean Lavigueur, Chief Financial Officer, Coveo Solutions, ("Coveo" or the "Company") (TSX: CVO), and their team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group and Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.23% higher to $2,922.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

E Automotive Inc. Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Jason McClenahan, Chief Executive Officer, E Automotive Inc. ("E Inc." or the "Company") (TSX: EINC) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market. E Inc.'s mission...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $337.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.76 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Telecom sensation at the open

Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. TELECOM SENSATION AT THE OPEN (0843 GMT) A whopping 30% surge in Telecom Italia shares following KKR's $12 billion takeover approach has ignited...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Market Ends Down as Dow, Oil and Global Markets Feel Sting of New Covid Variant

U.S. stocks ended down Friday, as investors retreated from risk around the world amid concerns over the impact of a dangerous new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19. The World Health Organization held an emergency meeting Friday following the discovery of the variant, known as B.1.1.529, in a traveler visiting Israel from South Africa earlier this week.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Insights On The Process Spectroscopy Global Market To 2026 - By Technology, Component, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Spectroscopy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global process spectroscopy market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of...
MARKETS
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the "Global Offering") of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "New Shares") and Sina Corporation (the "Selling Shareholder") is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the "Sale Shares," and together with New Shares, the "Offer Shares"). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Hong Kong Public Offering") and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the "International Offering"), and listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") under the stock code "9898."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
MARKETS
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sumit Dhawan, VMware's president, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy