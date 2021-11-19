Invesco Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco" or the "Company") joined Graham MacKenzie, Sector Head, Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the new listing of the Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (QQCE, QQCE.F) and the Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF (QQJE, QQJE.F) and open the market.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit http://invesco.ca/ .

