Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce the opening of a new playground at Stoco Community Park in Coal City. The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the new play space. The Ribbon cutting event will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 19, at Stoco Community Park located at 212 Tingler Ave., Coal City. All are welcome to attend to help support and celebrate outdoor recreation opportunities in Coal City. Stoco Community Park and the new playground will be open every day. Visitors can walk, picnic, play, or enjoy a football game. For more information, visit raleighcountyparks.org.

The post Raleigh County Residents Invited To Ribbon Cutting For New Playground appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .