Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Residents Invited To Ribbon Cutting For New Playground

By wv daily news
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce the opening of a new playground at Stoco Community Park in Coal City. The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the new play space. The Ribbon cutting event will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 19, at Stoco Community Park located at 212 Tingler Ave., Coal City. All are welcome to attend to help support and celebrate outdoor recreation opportunities in Coal City. Stoco Community Park and the new playground will be open every day. Visitors can walk, picnic, play, or enjoy a football game. For more information, visit raleighcountyparks.org.

Government
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

