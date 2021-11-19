ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jehangir Faisal Receives Decoration For Bravery

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - On behalf of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, the Honourable Ralph E. Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland presented the Medal of Bravery to Jehangir Faisal. The ceremony took place on November 19, 2021, in London, United Kingdom.

Jehangir Faisal, M.B. London, United Kingdom

On June 28, 2018, Kyle Busquine, Julio Cabrera and Jehangir Faisal rescued a man with visual impairments who had fallen on the subway tracks in Toronto, Ontario. The man was on the westbound side of the Broadview station when he accidentally stepped off the platform, fell onto the tracks and severely injured his leg. Messrs. Busquine, Cabrera and Faisal were all located at different points on the platform when they heard the man's cry for help. They simultaneously rushed to the scene and jumped onto the tracks. Not knowing when the next train was due, and mindful of the electrified tracks, they quickly and carefully worked together to lift the injured man back onto the platform. The three rescuers stayed with him until transit security arrived.

Kyle Busquine and Julio Cabrera will receive their insignia at a later date.

About the Decorations for BraveryThe year 2022 will mark the 50 th anniversary of the Decorations for Bravery. The Decorations for Bravery were created to honour exceptional acts of selflessness in hazardous circumstances or situations of great peril. Created in 1972, by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Canadian Bravery Decorations symbolically express the nation's gratitude to those people who defy the instinct for self-preservation and risk their lives to save or protect others. For more information or to nominate a deserving Canadian, visit gg.ca/en/honours.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

