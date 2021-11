The cause of death has been revealed for 5-year-old New Hampshire boy Elijah Lewis, whose body was found buried in the woods nine days after he disappeared. The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts determined Elijah’s manner of death was homicide, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. An autopsy reported the boy died of violence and neglect, including injuries to the face and scalp, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment, and pressure ulcers.

