Tonight’s The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 proved to be a difficult one for Dr. Shaun Murphy, and for a number of reasons. First of all, let’s get into the case of the week. Freddie Highmore’s character found himself in a tough situation as his patient was dying and Dr. Park wanted to use him for an organ transplant. He felt like this was the best way to save his own patient, and the conflict started to take a toll on the friendship between the two.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO