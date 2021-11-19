ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

(OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp, an Indiana corporation and parent company of Mutual Savings Bank, announced today that on November 18, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09 per share for shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. The dividend payable date is January 4, 2022.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution with $239 million in assets as of September 30, 2021. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, as well as in Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005584/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChesCo

Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WEST READING, PA —Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.33215 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, IN
Business
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Franklin, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Trafalgar, IN
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Companies That are Expected to Make Dividend Announcement Next Week

Investing.com -- To reward their shareholders, companies often announce Dividends, and they are often regular in nature. The dividend yield is the percentage figure arrived at dividing the annual dividend payments per share by the current share price of the stock. Let's discuss the dividend yields of the companies that are expecting to announce it next week:
STOCKS
MyChesCo

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

LIMERICK, PA — Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a one-time, special cash dividend of $0.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration Of Monthly Dividend

OKOTOKS, AB, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. (" Mullen Group", " We", " Our" and/or the " Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on November 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Mutual Savings Bank#The Board Of Directors#Tdcb#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. - EBMT

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. ("EBMT" or the "Company") ( EBMT) relating to its proposed acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive 37.7492 shares of EBMT and $276.32 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Special Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) - Get Community Bankers Trust Corporation Report, the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.0442 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2022

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

FinWise Bancorp Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $36.8 million. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $31.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on November 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FINW." The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MURRAY, UT
TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) - Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Class A Report ("Solaris") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on December 17, 2021 to holders of record as of December 7, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Announces Increase To The Year-End Cash Dividend

LODI, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) (the "Company" or "FMCB"), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a year-end cash dividend of $7.80 per share, an increase of 4.00% over the cash dividend declared in November of 2020. The cash dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2021. Total cash dividends declared in 2021 increased 3.73% to $15.30 per share compared with $14.75 declared in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH) today announced that the Corporation's Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program ("Stock Repurchase Program"), which authorizes the repurchase of up to 850,000 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Corporation's common stock. This authority may be exercised from time to time and in such amounts as market conditions warrant, and subject to regulatory considerations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The Stock Repurchase Program expires on December 31, 2022 and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. The Corporation had approximately 17.3 million shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy