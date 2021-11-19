ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intermedia Earns J.D. Power Certification For Sixth Year In A Row

 Nov. 19, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that the J.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program has recognized Intermedia for its excellence in providing customers and partners with "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" in Assisted Technical Support in 2021. Intermedia was the first cloud communications company to receive this accomplishment in 2016 and has been recognized for the achievement every year since.

This rigorous certification process, jointly developed by J.D. Power and the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), is based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark customer satisfaction research, as well as a detailed audit of Intermedia's support policies and procedures for its more than 125,000 business customers and 7,100 channel partners. Earning this certification six years in a row is a testament to Intermedia's commitment to quality and consistency.

"With many businesses continuing to adjust to a hybrid work environment where teams are more dispersed than ever, the need to deliver exceptional support to our customers and partners so they can continue to communicate, collaborate, and move business forward has never been greater," said Urvashi Sheth, Executive Vice President of Client Services at Intermedia. "Our cloud communications products are built to allow work to happen from wherever, and we back those products with support delivered by an exceptionally talented and knowledgeable team focused on delighting customers and partners. To once again receive J.D. Power's certification acknowledging what the Intermedia team has achieved, including an average monthly net promoter score (NPS) for our onboarding and technical support of 83 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which is an outstanding score in our industry, is certainly an honor of which we are extremely proud. As always, we are grateful to our customers and partners for voicing their satisfaction."

Intermedia's Worry-Free Experience TM enables customers to focus on their businesses, not their IT, and is built on five key pillars: security, reliability, onboarding, support, and regulatory compliance. In today's pressure-filled, ever-changing work-from-wherever world, each of these pillars has proven to be critical to both customers and partners looking to maintain and grow their businesses.

"According to our customer research, Intermedia continues to impress and has again earned the Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction, proving their commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "Our job is to independently verify that Intermedia consistently exceeds their customers' expectations, and to ensure that they have the infrastructure, culture, and operational acumen to sustain this level of customer satisfaction over time. Not only have they met our rigorous requirements yet again but have done so over a period when customer expectations have heightened and service excellence is demanded from the businesses with which they interact."

J.D. Power evaluated Intermedia on its assisted support (including phone, email, chat and online). For the certification, J.D. Power conducted a survey of Intermedia's global customer and partner base to establish an overall satisfaction index score and conducted detailed operational audits at Intermedia's facilities. For additional J.D. Power ratings data, please visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/certified-assisted-technical-support-program.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 125,000 businesses connect better - through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more - from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,100 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model - which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships - as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact: Darcy MekisIntermedia650.946.1998 dmekis@intermedia.com

Tammy OlsonHotwire for Intermedia847.436.0119 IntermediaUS@hotwireglobal.com

Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2021 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/business or www.tsia.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermedia-earns-jd-power-certification-for-sixth-year-in-a-row-301429157.html

SOURCE Intermedia

