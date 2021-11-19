ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Physical Therapy To Participate In The Stephens Annual Investment Conference

By Business Wire
 7 days ago

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) - Get U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Report, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh's investor presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 583 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005196/en/

Comments / 0

