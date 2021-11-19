ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx driver hangs fallen American flag during delivery, gives big salute, video shows

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Kruger, Ciara Lankford
 7 days ago

MATTHEWS, N.C. ( WJZY ) – A home security camera captured a special moment in North Carolina this week when a FedEx driver noticed a fallen American flag and stopped to hang it back up before giving a big salute.

In the Ring video, the FedEx driver can be seen taking notice of the flag, which had fallen into the bushes in front of a house in Matthews.

The driver is seen placing a package on the ground before walking over to hang the flag back up. He is then observed saluting the American flag before leaving the property.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna fix the flag, that’s a really kind act,'” homeowner Karla Cruz told WJZY upon watching the video.

“And then he salutes it, and my heart melts. I thought, maybe he’s a veteran.”

Cruz now says she wants to find the driver and give him recognition and praise for his kind and patriotic actions.

“We need more people like him in today’s world,” she said.

The flag, for her, is more than just a piece of cloth. It represents her family’s journey.

Cruz, 20, was born in Mexico but came to the U.S. with her family when she was 4.

“We came here and we adore Mexico. But we adore this country and the opportunities it brought our family,” Cruz said. “America brought us the American Dream. We got a house here. It’s been amazing. The fact that he came and put our flag up is great.”

Comments / 8

PrdNvyMom
7d ago

That FedEx driver is Awesome! A big Thank You to this home owner for sharing this video & her family's immigration story. Beautiful!

lopy12
7d ago

that's the America we want! An immigrant success story and a veteran! Beautiful story.

