The Weather Channel Announces Multi-year Deal With BlueTriton Brands

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV for nearly 40 years, and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate centric and sustainability platform, announce a new multi-year, exclusive sponsorship with BlueTriton Brands, known for its extensive portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands. This sponsorship helps viewers understand the importance of prepping for challenging weather conditions, as well as how much water they should have on hand for impending storms or hot temperatures. The BlueTriton Brands sponsorship will also extend to Pattrn, bringing new sustainability and water conservation focused content to the platform.

As part of the exclusive sponsorship, The Weather Channel will integrate BlueTriton Brands' regional spring water brands both in studio sets and in-field during storm coverage. Featuring the spring water brands Poland Spring ® , Arrowhead ® , Deer Park ® , Ice Mountain ® , Zephyrhills ® and Ozarka ® ,The Weather Channel will produce custom content distributed on its network through regional targeting, with messaging for both Hurricane Season and Summer High Temperatures preparedness. The Weather Channel will also deploy Meteorologists to some BlueTriton Brands' water springs to discuss the history of the particular spring water and the company's current conservation and sustainability efforts.

"In a year of record highs and storms, making sure you have enough water on hand, in the house, or on your store shelves has never been so crucial," said Barbara Bekkedahl, President of Weather Group, Ad Sales and Client Partnerships. "This is one of the many reasons why we're so excited to announce this sponsorship with BlueTriton Brands, to make sure that not only is our Weather Channel family of viewers and staff staying hydrated and healthy, but we're also showing easy, concrete steps each person can take to help be prepared for inclement weather."

"We're honored to be working with The Weather Channel to educate consumers on the importance of being properly hydrated and prepared, especially in times of extreme weather conditions," said Laetitia Allexant, VP of Marketing at BlueTriton Brands. "Providing healthy hydration solutions in sustainable ways has always been at the core of what we do, that's why we're also excited to bring new sustainability and water conservation content to the TWC platform. This content will help consumers learn more about where their spring water is sourced from and how we can all partner together to help conserve our planet's most precious resources."

About PattrnAt Pattrn, we see the Earth changing right before our eyes. Our mission, in partnership with The Weather Channel television network, is to explore Earth's challenges, celebrate its progress, and elevate new voices to the conversation. Join us on our journey to inform, engage and revel in the patterns of our amazing planet. Pattrn is available to watch for free on Local Now, Plex, Tubi and also streams on Pattrn.com .

About The Weather ChannelSince its launch over 39 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. For 11 years in a row (2011 - 2021), Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year."

About BlueTritonBlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged regional spring water and national purified water brands including Arrowhead ® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Poland Spring ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Pure Life ® and Splash beverages. The Company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh ®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service and a certified Carbon Neutral ® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 6,600 associates in the United States and approximately 230 in its Canada affiliate, BlueTriton Brands manages natural resources for long-term sustainability, and helps to conserve more than 20,000 acres of natural watershed area. The Company has 27 production facilities across North America, 16 of which are currently Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 15 sites, with five of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification. BlueTriton Brands is committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the more than 120 communities where it operates in the United States and Canada.

For more information visit www.BlueTriton.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-weather-channel-announces-multi-year-deal-with-bluetriton-brands-301429142.html

SOURCE The Weather Channel

