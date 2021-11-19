ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Online Tutoring Services Market (Higher Education Institutes, K-12 Schools) In The US 2021-2025

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online tutoring services market in the US is poised to grow by $16.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

This report on the online tutoring services market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services and technological advances and virtual learning.The online tutoring services market in US analysis includes Product and End-user segments. The online tutoring services market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Test preparation service
  • Subject tutoring service

By End-user

  • Higher education institutes
  • K-12 schools

This study identifies the flexibility offered by online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring services market growth in the US during the next few years. The report on the online tutoring services market in the US covers the following areas:

  • Online tutoring services market sizing in the US
  • Online tutoring services market forecast in the US
  • Online tutoring services market industry analysis in the US

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutoring services market vendors in US.

Companies Mentioned

  • ArborBridge Inc.
  • BenchPrep
  • Chegg Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • Fleet Education Services Ltd.
  • Graham Holdings Co.
  • Pearson Plc
  • TutaPoint LLC
  • Tutor.com Inc.
  • Zovio Inc.

Also, the online tutoring services market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrbkff

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-services-market-higher-education-institutes-k-12-schools-in-the-us-2021-2025-301429033.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Wafer Level Packaging Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer Level Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wafer level packaging market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Insights On The Baby Pacifier Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Size, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Pacifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global baby pacifier market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Cabot, China Synthetic Rubber, Jinneng Science, Tokai Group And Phillips Carbon Black

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report includes furnace carbon black market demand and market pricing using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly market demand for 2015 to 2040 and quarterly market demand for 2019 to 2021 is included. Market pricing for China, Europe and USMCA for selected reference grades plus a regionally weighted grade price.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Tutoring#Market Environment#Market Research#Market Trends#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Arborbridge Inc#Benchprep Chegg Inc#Club Z Inc#Graham Holdings Co#Pearson Plc#Zovio Inc
TheStreet

Global Tissue Paper Industry Worth $67.98 Billion By 2026 - Assessment Of The Highly Fragmented Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, and Others), By End User (Residential, Food and Beverage Industry, Hospital, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market 2021 To 2030: Adoption Of Innovative & Advanced Battery Swapping Models And Services Creates Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market by Service Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Battery swapping is a process in which a drained electric vehicle battery is exchanged for a fully charged...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Worldwide Retail Sourcing And Procurement Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kinaxis, Infor And SAP Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retail sourcing and procurement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Retail sourcing and procurement refers to the services used...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Procurement E-Commerce Logistics Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement E-Commerce Logistics will grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement E-Commerce Logistics requirements.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Global Restorative Dentistry Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Danaher, Institut Straumann And Ivoclar Vivadent Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restorative Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Restorative Materials, Implants), By End-use (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global restorative dentistry market size is expected...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - GOTU, GSX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU, GSX) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Worldwide MHealth Industry To 2026 - Featuring Airstrip Technologies, Apple And Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mHealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global mHealth market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mHealth market to grow at a CAGR of...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Virtual Assistants Have Become A Game-Changer For CSP Customer Engagement: Digital Channels Have Surged With COVID-19 And VAs Are Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Assistants: A Game-Changer for CSP Customer Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The widespread adoption of virtual assistants can help CSPs to improve engagement and competitiveness, while reducing costs. Changing customer habits and the growing ubiquity of Alexa and Google...
MARKETS
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investorsobserver.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Provides Update on Tutoring Services After Government Mandate

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced business updates following the educational mandate published in July 2021 by the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The mandate, which banned for-profit tutoring of...
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy