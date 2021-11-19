ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ball Corporation Named To 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World And North America Indices

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Ball Corporation Report has been named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and North America. This marks the eighth year the company has been recognized by DJSI for its sustainability practices across its aluminum packaging and aerospace businesses.

Ball scored 76/100 in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and performed in the 97 th percentile (score date: Nov. 12, 2021).

"Now more than ever, businesses have an essential role to play in supporting their employees, their communities and the planet," said John A. Hayes, chairman and CEO of Ball. "This recognition is a testament to our well-rounded sustainability program, which is focused on continuously improving the environmental performance, social impact and economic returns of our business and enabling the circular economy in service of our customers, stakeholders and the planet. It's an honor to have earned this achievement alongside other sustainability leaders, and we look forward to continuing to advance aluminum's sustainability credentials and make industry-leading progress toward our goals."

Earlier this year, Ball released updated 2030 Sustainability Goals, which will drive action on 10 social and environmental areas: health, safety and well-being; diversity and inclusion; talent development; employee experience; community; real circularity; climate leadership; material health; resource efficiency; and responsible sourcing.

"We congratulate Ball for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for DJSI World and North America," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is evidence to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

For more information on Ball's sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.ball.com/realcircularity. For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

About Ball CorporationBall Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-corporation-named-to-2021-dow-jones-sustainability-world-and-north-america-indices-301429156.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the "Global Offering") of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "New Shares") and Sina Corporation (the "Selling Shareholder") is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the "Sale Shares," and together with New Shares, the "Offer Shares"). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Hong Kong Public Offering") and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the "International Offering"), and listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") under the stock code "9898."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Ball Corporation#Resource Efficiency#Bll#Sustainability Goals#Djsi World#Global Head#Esg Research
TheStreet

Global Tissue Paper Industry Worth $67.98 Billion By 2026 - Assessment Of The Highly Fragmented Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, and Others), By End User (Residential, Food and Beverage Industry, Hospital, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sumit Dhawan, VMware's president, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Market Ends Down as Dow, Oil and Global Markets Feel Sting of New Covid Variant

U.S. stocks ended down Friday, as investors retreated from risk around the world amid concerns over the impact of a dangerous new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19. The World Health Organization held an emergency meeting Friday following the discovery of the variant, known as B.1.1.529, in a traveler visiting Israel from South Africa earlier this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Cabot, China Synthetic Rubber, Jinneng Science, Tokai Group And Phillips Carbon Black

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report includes furnace carbon black market demand and market pricing using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly market demand for 2015 to 2040 and quarterly market demand for 2019 to 2021 is included. Market pricing for China, Europe and USMCA for selected reference grades plus a regionally weighted grade price.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

"S&P Dow Jones Indices" Releases Fosun International's ESG Score Report: Fosun International's ESG Score Improves Significantly.

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) has recently received an update on its S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG score, which improved significantly over the last year and is higher than the industry average. Fosun International's performance beats more than 80% of its global peers in supply chain management, environmental policy and management systems, labor practice indicators, human capital development, risk and crisis management, as well as other fields.
MARKETS
bakingbusiness.com

Campbell names VP of corporate responsibility, sustainability

CAMDEN, NJ. — Stewart Lindsay has been named vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability at The Campbell Soup Co., effective Dec. 6. In his new role he will lead teams responsible for environmental sustainability and sustainable agriculture and work closely with others across the company to help Campbell Soup achieve its goals. He will report to Adam Ciongoli, executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability, corporate responsibility and governance officer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Air Products' Economic, Environmental And Social Efforts Earn Place On Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index For 12th Consecutive Year

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Report has once again earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) listing for the 12th Consecutive Year. The 2021/22 DJSI places Air Products in the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.
ENVIRONMENT
Supermarket News

Ahold Delhaize USA ranks No. 1 on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Ahold Delhaize USA holds the top spot in the U.S. food and staples retail sector index of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The food retailer formally announced the achievement on Monday after executives at parent Ahold Delhaize, based in Zaandam, the Netherlands, said last week at the company’s Investor Day event that both its U.S. and European retail businesses earned the No. 1 designation on the index for 2021 in food and staples retailing.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Dow Jones Sustainability Index Ranks Scotiabank In Top Percentile Of Global Financial Institutions For Corporate Sustainability

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fourth consecutive year. The Bank achieved an overall score in the 92 nd percentile - moving it into the top eight percent of participating financial institutions from around the world. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is considered the industry standard for measuring corporate environmental, social and governance practices.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

MISC debuts on Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): MISC Bhd has made its debut as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) under the Emerging Markets category, making it the only Malaysian transportation sector company listed under the category. In a statement, the energy shipping firm said it is one of three...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy