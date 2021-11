The New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones in 2019 to follow the soon-to-be-retired Eli Manning as their franchise quarterback, then hit the reset button in 2020 with a new coaching staff led by Joe Judge. This offseason, they made a concerted effort to give Jones the tools he needs to transform into that long-term answer at quarterback, importing the likes of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Kyle Rudolph. The results so far are a 3-6 start to follow last year's 6-10 record, but the Giants have won two of their last three and have the makings of a strong unit on both sides of the ball.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO