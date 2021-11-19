ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robber sentenced to 8 years of incarceration; Ohio charges remain pending

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 7 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to eight years of incarceration in Wayne County and has charges still pending in Ohio.

Phillip Brandon Hedrick, 40, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, both as Level 3 felonies, in accordance with a plea agreement he reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Special Judge Gordon Michael Witte issued Hedrick the concurrent eight-year sentences contained in the plea agreement. The eight years is one fewer than the standard nine-year sentence for a Level 3 felony conviction.

Hedrick has been in the Wayne County Jail since Feb. 3 when he was extradited from Darke County, Ohio. He has a trial there scheduled Jan 11 and 12 on charges of third-degree felony failure to comply and fifth-degree felon improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle related to the Wayne County case.

Hedrick pleaded guilty to taking an undisclosed amount of money Jan. 19 from the Dollar General at 712 N.W. Fifth St. and later that day attempting to rob the Walgreens at 3700 National Road E. The charges were Level 3 felonies because Hedrick possessed a firearm in both instances.

Richmond Police Department officers spotted Hedrick's getaway car driven by another man and stopped it near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70. When the driver was taken from the car, Hedrick slid into the driver's seat and drove onto I-70.

He exited onto northbound U.S. 127 in Ohio and led a police chase that reached 100 miles per hour through Preble County into Darke County.

Eventually, Hedrick put his hands out of the vehicle and pulled to a stop in the 5300 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road, according to Ohio charging documents. He then obeyed officer commands and was arrested. A semi-automatic pistol was found on the car's passenger seat.

Hedrick was jailed that day in Darke County, where a grand jury indicted him of the two felony counts. He was then extradited to Wayne County.

