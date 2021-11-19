ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge's Yankees future: 'It would be nice to keep it going'

By Ryan Chichester
The Yankees will certainly acquire outside help in the free agent or trade market this winter, as the 2021 season proved that there are holes that need to be filled if the team is to finally reach the World Series with their current core.

But there will also be uncertainty around locking up pieces of that core, particularly Aaron Judge, one of the only members of the “Baby Bombers” wave that has maintained, and even exceeded, the promise he showed in his first year in the big leagues.

Judge is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, and questions remain whether the Yanks will offer an extension to the 29-year-old, who will turn 30 early next season. But despite his age and injury history, Judge just finished fourth in the AL MVP voting in a healthy season that saw him play 148 games, which will certainly help him command a big contract.

“We’ll have to have conversations about a one, or a multi-year level deal,” general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday night. “We’re six months away essentially, a season away from free agency, so we’ll have to have conversations with Aaron Judge’s representation.”

Judge has been a fan favorite in New York since his historic rookie season in 2017, has proven his ability to produce in October, and holds a .940 OPS in his six years as a Yankee. Last season was the third time he earned an All-Star selection, and there will certainly be pressure on Cashman to ensure that the current face of the franchise remains in pinstripes beyond 2022.

“Obviously he’s been a great Yankee,” Cashman said. “He’s impacted us in such a positive way for quite a long time, so it would be nice to keep it going.”

But with multiple other areas of need to address this coming season, including shortstop, first base, and center field, Cashman told reporters that there have been no discussions about an extension for Judge yet.

“Those conversations haven’t happened, but they will be happening at some point,” Casman said.

