Knoxville, TN

Man arrested, carried out of Knoxville church after disruption

By Caleb Wethington
 7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after he had to be restrained and carried out of a Knoxville church for causing a disruption during a Sunday service.

Officers responded to First Baptist Concord Church on Nov. 14 to a report of a disturbance. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Anthony Beiler was cursing and ‘flipping off Jesus,’ causing parishioners to become fearful and afraid.

He refused to leave the church when asked to do so by an officer. Beiler was restrained and carried out of the sanctuary. Officers reported he became verbally and physically combative with them.

He was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Beiler is set to be arraigned Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. in Knox County court.

