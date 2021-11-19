CATL And ZF Join Forces For An Optimal Aftermarket Service In E-Mobility And Energy Storage

Collaboration Will Bring Together AWS and IBM Open Data for Industries for a Comprehensive OSDU™ Data Solution. ADIPEC, IBM and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company announced the two companies will combine the benefits of IBM Open Data for Industries for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and the AWS Cloud to serve energy customers. This comprehensive solution is built on Red Hat OpenShift and will run on the AWS Cloud, simplifying the ability for customers to run workloads in the AWS cloud and on-premises. The two companies also intend to collaborate on further co-development of future functionality to provide greater flexibility and choice on where to run OSDU applications.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO