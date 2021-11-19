EUP to college: area athletes contributing around the state

Several Eastern UP athletes have made an impact for college football teams this fall.

Sault Ste. Marie native Nate Lajoie and John Paramski of Newberry are two of eight Michigan Tech football players who received All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) recognition, announced Thursday.

LaJoie, a 6-foot-2, 280 pound senior defensive lineman, garnered First Team All-GLIAC. Last season, LaJoie led the GLIAC in sacks (8.5) and was an All-GLIAC First Team selection as well as Don Hansen All-Super Region 3 and Division II All-American. This season, LaJoie returned to his post as starting nose tackle and had another strong campaign. In 10 games, LaJoie made 29.0 tackles (10 solo), 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss (for 19 opponent yards lost), and forced two fumbles. He averaged 2.9 tackles per game.

The Huskies defeated Saginaw Valley State 21-20 on Senior Day last Saturday at Kearly Stadium. Tech secured third place in the GLIAC with a 5-2 record and finished 6-4 overall. The Huskies also broke a team record for sacks in a season (30.0 set in 2019) and 18 seniors made their final appearance in a black and gold uniform. Nate LaJoie and Ryan Jones of Sault Ste. Marie were two of the Huskies’ senior football class. Sault players on the Tech roster include LaJoie, Jones and junior linebacker Jacob Huhtala.

"It felt great," LaJoie said of the final game win over Saginaw Valley. "It was a picture-perfect ending for us. It almost felt like a movie. We battled through so much adversity this last year, came all the way through COVID-19 in 2020, and then finally got the chance to have a winning season. I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys to do it with."

Paramski received All-GLIAC honorable mention. Paramski, a redshirt senior, led the team with 78 total tackles and had a pair of sacks, four tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

* The Albion Britons have a pair of Eastern UP Conference football products on their roster with Jarron Masuga of Cedarville and Jimmy Storey of Pickford.

The Britons (5-1 conference, 9-1 overall) captured the MIAA championship this season, earning a trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs. Albion is hosting Wisconsin-La Crosse in a first round playoff game at noon this Saturday. It is Albion’s first home playoff game since 1998. Albion Athletics will be hosting a live stream broadcast of the game on their Youtube page.

Junior Jarron Masuga moved from defensive line to offensive line, and has started at right tackle for the Britons the last five games. The team has been 5-0 and averaged 38.6 points per game over that stretch. He was the student-athlete of the week in October.

Storey is now a sophomore linebacker for the Brits.

* Gage Kreski of St. Ignace is having a standout senior season for Central Michigan University football.

The Chippewas ( 5-2 MAC, 7-4 overall) defeated Ball State 37-17 Wednesday. Kreski, a senior safety, made two tackles against Ball State. Last week, Kreski registered a team leading 10 tackles in a 54-30 win over Kent State.

Through 11 games this season, Kreski leads the Chips with 76 total tackles. He had a season-high 12 tackles and an interception at Miami, Ohio on Oct. 2.

CMU has one home game remaining. It will be Senior Day for the Chips when they play host to Eastern Michigan at noon on Friday, Nov. 26 in Mount Pleasant.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.