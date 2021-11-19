ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CVS closing 900 locations, adding ‘new store formats’

By Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — CVS is planning to close a total of 900 stores over the next three years, the company announced Thursday.

The first 300 stores will begin closing in spring 2022.

CVS said it has been “evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs” to make sure it has its locations in the right places.

Employees at the closing stores will get opportunities to relocate or work in another capacity with CVS, the company said.

Part of the company’s strategy also includes creating “new store formats,” which means the remaining stores will be adjusted into three types: sites that are dedicated to offering primary care services, an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations, and the traditional CVS Pharmacy store.

Walgreens also has announced multiple store closures, with at least five in San Francisco. However, the company said it’s due to concerns over “ongoing organized retail crime” in the city.

San Francisco leaders quickly refuted that claim, believing that the local closures were related to Walgreens’ broader plan to close about 200 locations nationwide.

News/Talk KFYO

Are Any CVS Pharmacy Locations in Lubbock About to Close?

CVS announced November 18th that they're closing around 900 stores in the next three years due to "consumer buying patterns." This means nearly 10 percent of CVS' footprint is closing down. This will not only affect tons of people's jobs, but also cost the company around $1 billion dollars. While they haven't released the exact stores that will be closing, the store did say they want the "right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business."
LUBBOCK, TX
starvedrock.media

Hundreds Of CVS Stores Closing In The Next Few Years

A business with locations in Peru, Ottawa and Mendota is downsizing. CVS Health announced Thursday that they plan to close 300 stores a year over the next three years. A list of store closures hasn't been released. The company says they will reduce store density in certain locations based on changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs.
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymixfm.com

CVS Health to close stores, record impairment charge

(Reuters) – CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it would close about 300 stores a year for the next three years and expects to record an impairment charge of between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Shoppers Wary as Retailers Ready Return of Black Friday

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Bay Area shoppers spent Thanksgiving at home as major retailers did not open their stores on the holiday and opinions were mixed about whether they would return to malls on Black Friday, given COVID concerns and recent smash-and-grab thefts. “I’m going to wake up at 4 a.m., go shopping. Anything that’s open I’m just going to go shopping,” said Christy Brown. “I’ve never gone Black Friday shopping so I think it would be really fun to try it out.” Brown was at Key Mercer Sports Park along with others looking to enjoy the outdoors before their Thanksgiving meal. Others...
RETAIL
Kansas Reflector

Removing sales tax on food creates a mess — why not add tax holidays instead?

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil […] The post Removing sales tax on food creates a mess — why not add tax holidays instead? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS LA

Shoppers Looking To Get A Jump On Holiday Sales May Find Shortages

COMMERCE (CBSLA) –  Holiday shopping is now underway, but many are finding that the best deals depend on when you shop. Shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) Stores at the Citadel Outlets open at 8 p.m. for their early-access “Black Friday” shopping hours, but whether consumers are shopping in-person at stores or online, the more specific the gifts, the harder they might be to find. This year, Americans are expect to spend more than ever, though inflation has raised the prices of products across the board. Eric Matisoff of Adobe Analytics said online shoppers might be able to...
COMMERCE, CA
