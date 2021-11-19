ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after home invasion robbery

By Morgan Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A home invasion robbery left one man dead Friday around midnight near the Memphis International Airport.

Police said the robbery happened on the 2700 block of McMurray Street.

Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of those men did not survive his injuries.

According to police, four armed males are responsible for the incident but no arrests have been made.

MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip to the CrimeStoppers website.

