ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

Highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas reopens

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTAev_0d1tURGW00

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say at least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the main highway route between Phoenix and Las Vegas for over four hours Friday morning.

The crash closed both directions of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg, which is 53 miles northwest of Phoenix. News video appeared to show at least two heavily damaged vehicles, including a car on embankment next to the highway and a truck on the opposite shoulder.

Both appeared to have severe front-end damage. Additional information wasn't immediately available. Interstates 17 and 40 provided an alternative but longer route between Phoenix and Las Vegas during the closure.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Accidents
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Wickenburg, AZ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Mobile Devices#Accident#Ap#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy