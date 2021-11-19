Highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas reopens

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say at least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the main highway route between Phoenix and Las Vegas for over four hours Friday morning.

The crash closed both directions of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg, which is 53 miles northwest of Phoenix. News video appeared to show at least two heavily damaged vehicles, including a car on embankment next to the highway and a truck on the opposite shoulder.

Both appeared to have severe front-end damage. Additional information wasn't immediately available. Interstates 17 and 40 provided an alternative but longer route between Phoenix and Las Vegas during the closure.

