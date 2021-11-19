ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fujimori's ex-strongman sentenced to 17 years for Peru kidnapping

By STR
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aUP4_0d1tUQNn00
Vladimiro Montesinos, pictured at his trial in Lima in 2014, was already serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations /AFP/File

Vladimiro Montesinos, the jailed former intelligence chief of Peru's disgraced ex-president Alberto Fujimori, has been handed a 17-year prison sentence for the 1990s kidnapping of a journalist.

Montesinos has been imprisoned since 2001 on a 25-year jail term for human rights violations, and under Peruvian law is considered to have already served the additional, shorter sentence handed down late Thursday.

Gustavo Gorriti, a harsh critic of Fujimori's autocratic regime, was kidnapped from his home by soldiers late on April 5, 1992 -- the night Fujimori, with support from the armed forces, announced he was dissolving parliament and suspending Peru's constitution.

The journalist, who worked for Spanish newspaper El Pais, was kept at a military prison until his release several days later following diplomatic pressure from Spain.

Montesinos was a hardline security chief to Fujimori during his decade-long presidency, from 1990 to 2000.

Like Fujimori he fled the country following the disgraced leader's downfall, and like him he was eventually extradited back to his homeland to face trial.

The 83-year-old Fujimori is currently serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity and corruption, after being found guilty of ordering two massacres by death squads in 1991 and 1992.

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Peru’s Keiko Fujimori backs long-shot effort to impeach President Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Keiko Fujimori, the head of the largest opposition bloc, said on Friday her Popular Force party would back a motion being prepared to impeach socialist President Pedro Castillo. The basis for the challenge against Castillo, alleging he is morally unfit for office, is tenuous and its...
POLITICS
evalleytimes.com

Tensions in Peru: Keiko Fujimori joins party support for ousting Pedro Castillo

Keiko Fujimori, Chairman Peru’s largest opposition blocHis party said on Friday, Popular Force, Will support a motion to oust Socialist President Pedro Castillo. The basis of the challenge against Castillo was that he was accused of being morally unfit for office, Blurred and the chances of its success are uncertain. Fujimori lost to Castillo in this year’s presidential election.
POLITICS
Sun-Journal

Peru man gets dual life sentences in Paris murders

SOUTH PARIS — A judge imposed two life sentences Tuesday on a Peru man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and the father of their two children at a Paris apartment on Jan. 1, 2029. In Oxford County Superior Court, Justice Thomas Warren ordered Mark Penley, 51, to serve the sentences...
PERU, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Fujimori
Person
Gustavo Gorriti
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Crimes Against Humanity#Military Prison#Afp File#Peruvian#Spanish#El Pais
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
WLFI.com

Ex-TSC employee sentenced to 42 years in prison, 5 years probation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An ex-TSC employee who was found guilty of child molesting was sentenced on Monday. Jennifer Holmgren was sentenced to 42 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, and five years probation. WLFI will have further details as they become available. As News 18 previously reported,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Murdered By Mom And Her Partner Because She Refused To Beg For Money

The body of a 4-year-old girl that was discovered near a hospital in Hyderabad, India, was reportedly left there by her mother and her partner. According to the cops, the victim, Mehak, was unwilling to beg like her mother Heena Begum, 22, and her live-in partner Shaik Mohammed Khadar alias Rizwan, who were both alms seekers, reports The Hindu.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man sentenced to life in federal prison for weapon charges and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 54-year-old Dillon James Merritt was sentenced to life in federal prison for weapon charges, interstate domestic violence, and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. This sentence is a result of two separate cases. In the first case, Merritt was arrested for Illegal Possession of a Firearm on January 12, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Colorado PD faces internal investigation 'for letting armed kidnapping gang KEEP innocent man they abducted from his home to extort his family' after sharing clip of the capture on INSTAGRAM

A Colorado police department faces an internal investigation after they let an armed kidnapping gang keep an innocent man they abducted from his home to extort the victim's family. On November 4 Brandon Sharp, 34, William Holland, 40, and three other men stormed 25-year old Jose Salguero-Martinez' apartment in Aurora...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy