Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team and the local Guardians roller derby team announced Tuesday that they have settled a federal lawsuit filed by the roller derby team alleging trademark infringement on the part of the baseball team formerly known as the Indians in an attempt to prevent that organization from adopting the Guardians name, too. In a joint statement, the organizations said the resolution means “both organizations will continue to use the Guardians name.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO