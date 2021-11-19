ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

REPORT: COVID deception ‘thriving’ on social media platforms

By Sara Rizzo
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jmd7p_0d1tUFv200

WASHINGTON ( NEWS10 ) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a new analysis that found COVID-19 fraud and deception to be prevalent on social media platforms. The FTC said the pandemic has created a breeding ground for this type of fraud.

Social media platforms generally make money with advertising. The FTC said because of this, the algorithms tend to favor content that drives engagement. However, that content can sometimes be decisive or harmful.

Since the pandemic began, the FTC has sent more than 400 letters to advertising companies demanding that they stop spreading misinformation on COVID. This fraud includes making claims that various pills, potions and treatments could prevent, treat, or cure COVID.

About half of the advertisers who received letters made the problematic claims on some of the largest social media platforms:

  • 172 of the letters cite claims that appeared on Facebook
  • 69 of the letters cite claims that appeared on Instagram
  • 35 of the letters cite claims that appeared on Twitter
  • 27 of the letters cite claims that appeared on YouTube

For example, on Facebook Live, the FTC said a marketer pitched beaded bracelets with the promise they would “cleanse[] lung tissue,” “open[] congested bronchia,” and “help you with your immune health and breathing issues, which is what we need with the [coronavirus].”

The FTC said a clinic advertised vitamins, injections, and other “therapies” on Instagram.A naturopathic practitioner used multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, to promote light treatments, IV drips, and supplements to protect against the virus. Then there was also the doctor who used Facebook to post claims that Ivermectin was effective both to prevent COVID and to treat patients who had already been diagnosed.

The FTC’s analysis didn’t evaluate why these claims are appearing so frequently on social media, but they did make some observations:

  • Platforms are designed to amplify content, making it easy for scammers to spread false claims and target consumers
  • This type of content can be highly profitable for platforms, as false promises of miracle cures are attractive to consumers
  • While platforms may take steps to remove misleading content once flagged, it has most likely already spread to millions of consumers

The FTC said it will continue to monitor social media and demand that the false claims be taken down, but platforms should do more to prevent this content appearing on their platforms in the first place.

“Bogus claims of miracle cures may be successful in attracting consumers’ eyeballs, but they can have devastating consequences for Americans who forgo needed treatment or part with hard-earned money in pursuit of false cures,” said the FTC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

5 Key Reasons You Need a Website and Not Just Social Media Platforms

Originally Posted On: https://pick-kart.com/5-key-reasons-you-need-a-website-and-not-just-social-media-platforms/. Do you feel your company can do without a website? Believe it or not, 71% of other businesses disagree with you. If you don’t have a website dedicated to your business, you miss out on many opportunities. That’s why you need a website if you plan...
INTERNET
The Drum

Are verified NFT profile pictures coming to our social media platforms?

Recently, social media hacker Jane Manchun Wong uncovered some detail around Twitter testing verified NFT profile pictures, but to ensure everyone knows they’re being displayed by the owner and not ‘right-click, saved’ from anyone on the internet, they’re making the display image hexagon. Jane shared these images on her Twitter...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shropshire Star

Lush to close social media accounts over platform safety concerns

The brand, which has previously been critical of platforms, has confirmed it will turn its back on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Cosmetics retailer Lush is boycotting a raft of social media platforms over concerns regarding user safety. The brand, which has previously been critical of platforms, has confirmed it...
BUSINESS
bigcommerce.com

Navigating Social Media Advertising in 2021: How to Choose the Right Platform and Ads for Your Brand

Tired of scrolling? Download a PDF version for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers. Amid constant adjustments to social media algorithms and search engine rankings, it can feel near impossible to get your content noticed. While organic search is the free and perhaps more comfortable option, the chances of going viral without putting some money on the table are slim.
INTERNET
Anchorage Daily News

On COVID-19, trust your doctor, not social media

Recently, Alaskans have heard advice about alternative COVID-19 treatments from unusual sources: politicians, athletes, social media and a few doctors without expertise in infectious diseases. They say they want to save lives, but the treatments they endorse are not used by doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients in our hospitals and intensive care units. What should Alaskans do with such advice? As a medical doctor, I’m saddened by the toll COVID-19 has taken on our state. My 30-year career has focused on preventing and controlling infectious diseases in Alaska. Here’s what I think about this advice and what we should do.
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Messenger-First Social Media Platform, QP is Empowering the Creator Economy

QP enables creators to engage, interact & monetize their content in a private & secure way. QP, the revolutionary messenger-first social media platform designed to help creators of all kinds engage, interact & monetize their content, announced the launch of the latest release of its highly anticipated app. Available for download on the App Store and Google Play, QP is jam packed with unique features that empower all creators to take back privacy, security, ownership and control of their content and audience base.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Covid#Advertising#Deception#Facebook
TrendHunter.com

Healthy Social Media Apps

It's common knowledge that many social media apps employ deliberately addictive interfaces and designs to keep people engaged on their platforms often at the cost of their own self-esteem whilst also bombarding them with advertisements based on their private data, which is precisely why Michigan-based innovator Daniel Kastner is launching Ruva, an app with an alternative mission.
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Lush Cosmetics quitting social media until platforms are safer for consumers

Lush Cosmetics says it will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok accounts on Friday until the social media platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users. The policy, which aims to raise awareness for consumer mental health, will roll out across all 48 countries where Lush operates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beverlyreview.net

Social media raises awareness

A hand signal indicating that someone needs help is in the spotlight after authorities initially said a missing Kentucky teenager used the signal to be rescued from a 61-year-old man. Authorities later clarified that the person, who noticed the girl in distress in a passing vehicle and called 911, didn’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay News Wire

Selecting the Appropriate Social Media Platform is Essential for Business Growth

There are a lot of prospective clients out there on social media. As a result, they spend their time on these channels socialising with others, following their favourite celebrities and companies as well as keeping up with the current fashions. The more people who see your material on social media, the more money you’ll make as a business. You’ll see an increase in sales as a result of a rise in interest from potential customers. It is possible to utilise social media effectively to sell your business, and in this article, we will try and help you to incorporate these methods into your social media channels so you can expand your business.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

PSA: Google Cloud service outage impacting major social, media platforms [u]

Google Cloud, one of the major backbones of the internet, is currently experiencing problems -- and it's affecting global services like Spotify, Snapchat, and Discord. Some users have reported problems using services or signing into several popular platforms. Downdetector lists a spike in outage reports occurring around 1PM EST with a slow decline in reports since. Google has acknowledged the problem in a statement on its status dashboard.
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Social Media Tipping Features

Social media tipping features are not entirely new, they exist on platforms such as Reddit and Facebook, but now Twitter users can tip other users conveniently in-app as well. Available to users age 18 and over, users can choose whether they want to enable tips to be received in their profile settings. Users can connect this tipping feature to a 'Cashtag' to deposit the tips in CashApp.
INTERNET
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
INTERNET
bitcoinist.com

Introducing Artrade, the Gasless NFT Social Media & Marketplace Platform

Last year, the DeFi summer led crypto adoption to mainstream attracting bigger players into the sector, this year, the massive adoption of a non-fungible token (NFTs) is the hot cake on everyone’s menu, both crypto enthusiast and non-crypto enthusiast. NFTs which started as a small sector within the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry have witnessed explosive growth, rarely found in any industry sector.
INTERNET
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy