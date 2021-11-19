ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

14 deals (at early Black Friday prices) for people who are hosting over the holidays

By BestReviews, Chris Thomas
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQRyr_0d1tTjAV00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s a safe bet that many folks are looking to spruce up and organize their space for the coming festivities. There’s a wide range of home goods offered at deep discounts already, even though Thanksgiving is still almost a week away. In categories like smart home appliances, entertainment equipment and home maintenance, there are sure to be some deals that make your holiday experience considerably easier.

Top home goods deals of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9ZK8_0d1tTjAV00

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit : $60 discount

Sometimes you need a cordless drill, and sometimes you need a lighter and smaller cordless screwdriver that can fit into tight spaces. This discounted combo kit includes both so that you can get your construction projects underway with the most convenient tools possible.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5G57_0d1tTjAV00

Echo Dot 4th Gen : $15 discount

The latest and greatest compact Alexa device boasts high-quality sound and long-range microphones that make it easier to activate voice assistance than ever before. It even comes with a dependable Bluetooth-controlled color-changing lightbulb.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCHs1_0d1tTjAV00

Ecobee Smart Thermostat : $50 discount

Designed for seamless integration with several popular smart home systems, this advanced smart thermostat lets you program your heating and cooling systems in ways that can significantly reduce your utility bills.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00urjs_0d1tTjAV00

BioBidet BB-600 Bidet Toilet Seat : $60 discount

Being the lucky owner of one of these advanced bidet toilet seats ensures that your holiday guests will be impressed by more than just your roasted ham and beverage selection. Front and rear jets, a heated seat and customizable water temperature make this a surprisingly practical choice, given its low price.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkyDw_0d1tTjAV00

Kasa Smart Light Switch : $13 discount on a pack of three

Electronic equipment doesn’t have to be fancy to be highly convenient and practical. This three-pack of straightforward Wi-Fi light switches is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and doesn’t need a separate smart home hub to work perfectly.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqeJd_0d1tTjAV00

iRobot Braava 380t Wet and Dry : $100 discount

This steeply discounted home cleaning robot is designed to remove more stubborn stains than just about any other automated vacuum can handle. It boasts advanced navigation techniques and can accommodate huge spaces.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggKgg_0d1tTjAV00

Samsung Q60A : $1,000 discount

As the entry-level model in Samsung’s vaunted QLED lineup, you can rest assured that this TV is in the upper echelon of modern home theater displays. Measuring 85 inches with a wide color gamut and effective HDR production with 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, this one’s perfect for enhancing family movie night without spending an absolute fortune.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMbuM_0d1tTjAV00

Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater : $16 discount

The holidays may get chilly, but you don’t have to freeze, thanks to high-efficiency personal heaters like this one from heating and cooling giant Honeywell. It can focus in multiple directions and boasts highly user-friendly controls as well as a programmable thermostat, so it doesn’t accidentally overheat a room while you’re asleep.

Available at Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTJf0_0d1tTjAV00

Google Nest Doorbell : $80 discount

The updated Google Nest doorbell offers easy-to-manage remote access to the most critical part of your home. Its high-definition HDR sensor delivers better image quality than just about any Wi-Fi doorbell, and its user interface is second to none in terms of convenience.

Available at Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fyTg_0d1tTjAV00

Google Nest Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight : $50 discount

Your guests will appreciate that you’ve gone to lengths to make sure your home’s entryways are secure. This advanced security light is engineered to tell the difference between people, animals and vehicles and picks up bright, crisp, Full HD video to keep you on top of your house’s surroundings.

Available at Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dw7vI_0d1tTjAV00

Macy’s Stainless Steel Cookware Set : $90 discount

If you’re looking to entertain on a budget, know that this heavily discounted set can help you do the job at a lower price than likely anything else on the market. It sports five pans (four of which have lids) in addition to a vegetable strainer and three nylon utensils, all at a rock-bottom price.

Available at Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3512yr_0d1tTjAV00

Shark Ion WiFi Robotic Vacuum : $80 discount

A self-guided robotic vacuum like this one can keep your space clean throughout your daily life without requiring you to do anything at all. Its WiFi connectivity ensures it’s easy to manage and allows you complete control over its coverage map.

Available at Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AseVk_0d1tTjAV00

Shark Apex DuoClean Upright Vacuum Cleaner : $80 discount

This ultra-lightweight vacuum cleaner is designed to make quick cleanups easy, whether you’re prepping for guests who are about to arrive or taking care of a sudden spill in the middle of an event. It’s especially good at removing stubborn pet hair and allergens from carpet and upholstery.

Available at Kohl’s

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Amazon Black Friday#Smart Thermostat#Google Home Max#Bestreviews#Amazon Shop#Biobidet#Bidet Toilet Seat#Kasa Smart Light Switch
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

If you aren't buying these 4 Black Friday deals, you're doing it all wrong

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. With another wave of Black Friday deals kicking off today and more to come tomorrow, trying to figure out which deals you have to check out is not an easy task. There are thousands of live deals and thousands more on their way with each retailer doing things a little different to try and stand out. Odds are you don't have hours and hours on end to look around and try to narrow it down to a handful of must-have deals.
SHOPPING
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
TV SHOWS
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
SHOPPING
CBS News

Early Black Friday deals: Great holiday gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With shipping delays, supply chain issues and more headaches looming over the holiday season, you don't want to put off...
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Live Now: Check Out The Best Deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some incredible game deals, such as steep discounts on new releases like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6. Walmart is also slashing the prices on TVs, laptops, and many other tech and entertainment products. While in-store deals are live right now, we've also rounded up some of the best online discounts so that you don't have to risk going outside this weekend.
MLB
goodmorningamerica.com

Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. The discounts will be available to shop in stores as well...
SHOPPING
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy