Bears vs. Ravens predictions: Can Chicago snap their 4-game losing streak?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to avoid dropping five straight games coming off a bye week.

The Bears haven’t won a game coming off the bye week since 2013, and it’s certainly not going to be easy against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, a team coming off a brutal loss and looking to get back on track in the AFC.

Can Chicago snap their losing streak against the Ravens in Week 11? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (8-1): Ravens 30, Bears 27

The Ravens have been inconsistent this season, with wins over good Chiefs and Chargers teams and losing to the Dolphins and needing a miracle field goal to beat the Lions. So this is definitely a winnable game. But, like in many other games, the Bears are going to need strong outings from all phases in order to get it done.

And considering Chicago has lost four straight games and hasn’t won a game coming off the bye week since 2013, there’s not a lot of faith that it’s going to happen Sunday at Soldier Field. But that doesn’t mean the Bears can’t keep it competitive.

Weirdly enough, I’ve got more faith in the Bears offense than the Bears defense in this game, which isn’t something I thought I’d say after their rough start. But both units appear to be trending in opposite directions after the Week 9 loss.

Justin Fields continues to gain more confidence with each passing game, and this matchup has all of the makings for a potential shootout, where we could see Chicago get more aggressive in the passing game as they work to keep pace with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. With Allen Robinson’s status in question, this could be another game where the tight ends are involved in the passing game, including Cole Kmet, who’s coming off a career game vs. Steelers.

The defense could be without three key starters in Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Jackson for this game, and when you’re facing a quarterback like Jackson, that doesn’t bode well. After a solid start, the Bears defense has fallen by the wayside, and it could be another repeat of the 49ers game if Sean Desai doesn’t find the perfect gameplan to defend Jackson and his offensive weapons.

While I think the Bears offense will have their best showing of the season, it won’t be enough against Jackson and the Ravens, who reach the 30-point mark and send Chicago to five straight losses and 3-7.

Brendan Sugrue (8-1): Ravens 30, Bears 28

By now, you probably know the Bears have been disastrous coming off the bye. It’s been that way for seven years and three different head coaches. But during Nagy’s tenure, it’s been especially brutal. The last three years, the Bears have surrendered an average of 36 points and 453 yards per game after their bye week. Good thing they face the Baltimore Ravens, who just so happen to be the second-best offense in the league in terms of total yards per game with 414.1.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also has a knack for taking down newcomers. He’s 25-2 when going against a team for the first time and the Bears could be missing a few defensive studs when trying to stop him. Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks have both missed practice each day this week and Eddie Jackson is still working his way back as well. The former MVP will be dangerous going up against a depleted Bears defense and is looking for a bounce back after getting bottled up by the Miami Dolphins.

This game has the makings of a shootout, however. Justin Fields is beginning to stack solid games on top of one another and has had an extra week to prepare for a Ravens defense that is allowing the most passing yards per game in the league with 283.3. We might see yet another strong performance from JF1, but Jackson gets the edge in the battle of exciting young quarterbacks.

Ryan Fedrau (5-4): Ravens 31, Bears 17

I don’t see the Bears competing with a team like the Ravens. I think it’s going to be ugly, Lamar Jackson will continue to play well, and Chicago drops to 3-7.

To make the playoffs, the Bears basically have to finish with 9 or 10 wins. At 3-6, they need to kick start a win streak. It doesn’t look good if they fall to 3-7, but a win doesn’t seem likely.

Justin Fields did improve over the last two weeks, but the defense has struggled. I expect something similar, with the Ravens on top.

Nate Atkins (3-2): Ravens 26, Bears 20

The key to beating the Ravens’ offense appears to be Cover 0. Last week, the Dolphins ran Cover 0 on 60% of all passing plays, confusing the Baltimore offense, resulting in four sacks and an interception.

It’s a safe bet that the Bears’ defense took notes and will put them to the test on Cover 0, especially if the Ravens are without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Given the Ravens’ slow starts the past few weeks, the Bears need to get out to an early lead. Baltimore will focus on stopping the run with DL Calais Campbell and forcing Chicago (NFL worst passing offense) to throw the ball.

Suppose Baltimore successfully stops the run, and Fields can avoid the pressure of EDGE rushers Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh. In that case, he needs to throw the ball at cornerback Anthony Averett often.

Nearly every opponent Baltimore faced has keyed Averett, making him the second most targeted cornerback in the NFL (72). Also, he’s allowing 14 yards per catch.

Ultimately, I don’t think the Bears can start fast, nor can they go toe to toe with one of the NFL’s best offenses – even if it’s without the former MVP, Lamar Jackson.

Sky Kruse (0-0): Ravens 28, Bears 24

The Bears will host the Ravens on Sunday, where both teams are coming off games they arguably should have won. The Ravens are the favorites in this matchup being 5-point favorites in the books, but their loss last week to Miami showed the world that they have weaknesses and where to attack those weaknesses.

The Dolphins blitz rate against Lamar Jackson’s led offense was a whopping 52%. They ran zero blitz and trusted their backs to hold up in coverage. For the Bears, this might be a difficult strategy to run due to the fact that they don’t have the same players in the back end as the Dolphins do. I’m eager to see how Sean Desai forms up a game plan to stop Lamar and that run game.

I think this game will be similar to the 49ers game earlier this season. The key will be to hold the Ravens to their side of the field all game because, if they get to the Bears 40-yard line, it’s most likely three points with future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker kicking the ball.

The Bears offensive line and run defense will be key to winning this game. I have the Ravens winning 28-24, but I can see this game going either way. Chicago will have to pull off a win if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.