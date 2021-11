The idea that people are seeking alternatives to alcohol is demonstrated by the fact that only 60% of American adults reported drinking alcoholic beverages this year. Ever since Colorado legalized marijuana for recreational use back in 2012, it’s been no secret that it would create a financial windfall for both cannabis businesses, along with the State itself. A decade later, multiple other states have followed in the footsteps of the Centennial State in allowing their citizens to purchase cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol or liquor.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO