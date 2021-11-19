Scarlett Johansson’s back in the Marvel Studios family with “top secret” project following ‘Black Widow’ suit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO