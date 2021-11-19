ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson’s back in the Marvel Studios family with “top secret” project following ‘Black Widow’ suit

By The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that Scarlett Johansson's post-lawsuit settlement statement about ABC's parent company Disney wasn't just the standard Hollywood make-nice. At Thursday night's star-packed American Cinematheque tribute to the actress at the Beverly Hilton, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that Johansson is working on "another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project...

