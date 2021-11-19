Science Claims Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet Snap is Impossible

Maybe the better question is if The Infinity Watch SHOULD be a part of the MCU since when it comes to the comics, the group didn’t exactly cover themselves with glory given that following the original Infinity Gauntlet series. But with Adam Warlock coming to the MCU eventually, presumably to stick around for a little while, it kind of begs the question of whether or not we’re really done with the Infinity Stones, even after they’ve been seen as paperweights in the Loki series, which was pretty comical to be fair. The whole idea of the Infinity Watch was that they were to be the guardians of the stones after the evens of the Infinity Gauntlet series, with one person taking care of each stone. Warlock held onto the soul stone, Gamora was given the time stone, Drax was given the power stone, a character named Moondragon was given the mind stone, while Pip the Troll, who was recently introduced during the post-credits of The Eternals, was given the space stone, and Thanos of all people was given the reality stone. Yes, that’s really how the story went.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO