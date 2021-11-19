ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'A Big Challenge' - Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise upon Chelsea ahead of the sides' Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's men travel to the King Power Stadium looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.

Speaking ahead of Leicester's clash with the Blues via Leicester Mercury, Rodgers has praised Tuchel's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERc8b_0d1tRKVi00
IMAGO / Action Plus

“It’s a big challenge because they’re a fantastic team," he said. "Thomas has got them organised and working well.

"They have an outstanding manager and an incredible squad of players who have the confidence of winning a big title. They can bring players in and it doesn’t make a difference. The level is really high tactically and technically.

"When you play the big teams, you need to be at the top of your game, you need to be relentless in your work, and you need a bit of luck as well. We’ll be ready for it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhaAI_0d1tRKVi00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Rodgers, who previously coached at Chelsea and has been linked with a return several times, has got his Leicester side playing well as they challenge for the top four spots in the Premier League.

However, they have struggled for form of late and find themselves sitting 12th in midtable as the Premier League heads into a hectic festive period.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers emerges as outstanding candidate for Man Utd board

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has emerged as the outstanding candidate for Manchester United's board should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be pushed out. The Sun says leading agent has been sounding out candidates to potentially replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to The Sun. According to the report, United bosses have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Non-Liverpool Report: Former Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Wanted By Manchester United With Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Still In Contention

Reports are suggesting that Manchester United are highly interested in Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to take over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are also rumoured to be speaking to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never looked more like losing his job as Manchester United than he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers responds to Man Utd talk

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists he's not tempted by Manchester United. He has been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job at United. But Rodgers says he feels in the "right place". He said, “I've got a huge respect for Khun Top [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] and the protection of his father's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heaps#Leicester Mercury#The Premier League
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: What I told Chilwell before Chelsea move

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he warned Ben Chilwell of challenges he would face at Chelsea. Left-back Chilwell, who swapped Leicester for Chelsea in 2020, has had to fight Marcos Alonso for a starting spot this season. Speaking ahead of the two sides meeting at the King Power...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers impressed by Tuchel's Chelsea work

Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, but believes Leicester City will be ready to win Saturday's clash at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes have established themselves as genuine top-four contenders over the past two seasons. Their form has been patchy so far this term, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Ex-England boss Hoddle heaps praise on 'unbelievable' Foden, Rice

Former England and Tottenham boss Glenn Hoddle has heaped praise on two Three Lions players. Hoddle singled out Declan Rice and Phil Foden for positive words when he was asked about some of the top talent playing in the Premier League at present. Rice is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms Romelu Lukaku will remain OUT injured for trip to Leicester... and he is also a doubt for big clashes against Juventus and Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will miss Romelu Lukaku at Leicester on Saturday, and are sweating on his fitness for the games against Juventus and Manchester United. Lukaku has been missing for a month because of an ankle injury, suffered during the club's 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on October 20. He is set to return to team training this weekend. Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, is not close to returning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rodgers urges Leicester fans not to target Chelsea fullback Chilwell

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has urged fans to lay off Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell during Saturday's clash. Chilwell was targeted by his own supporters even before his £50m transfer to Stamford Bridge for joking with Chelsea players after an FA Cup defeat in June 2020. And the left-back was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers disappointed as Leicester supporters voice their frustration

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he was disappointed after his side were booed by their own fans during Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.Rodgers also dismissed a suggestion that speculation over his future, with the former Liverpool manager having recently been linked to Manchester United, played any part in the Foxes’ latest underwhelming performance.Some supporters voiced their displeasure as the players left the field 2-0 down at half-time at the King Power Stadium The final score left Rodgers’ side in the bottom half of the Premier League with just four wins from 12 games.Given that the visitors were top of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: We were beaten by better Chelsea team

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says Chelsea deserved their win on Saturday at King Power stadium. Goals from Antonio Rüdiger, N'Golo Kanté and Christian Pulisic for the European champions consigned the Foxes to defeat, leaving them 12th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's later fixtures. Rodgers told LCFC TV:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea at Leicester score predictions: Big win in PL return?

Chelsea is back! The two-week international break once again felt like an eternity as we awaited the return of club football. The Premier League comes back with one of the best games of the weekend, an early Saturday kickoff between the aforementioned Champions of Europe and Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City. On one hand we have the leaders of the English top flight and on the other, the most disappointing side thus far this season. Nevertheless, the tension between the two sides and the caliber players amongst them will make this must see TV.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Why Iheanacho came on for Leicester City in Chelsea defeat - Rodgers explains

The Northern Irishman reveals his thinking behind the late introduction of the Nigerian in the defeat against the Blues at King Power Stadium. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has explained why striker Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced at the start of the second half in their 3-0 Premier League defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
484
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy